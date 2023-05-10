DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.245

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35618559

CODE: NRJL LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 242732 EQS News ID: 1629203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)