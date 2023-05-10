DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 437.7202

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 164768

CODE: CW8U LN

ISIN: LU1681043672

