Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Ad-hoc und massiver Ausbruch! 18 x Kaufen - Nicht verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854693 | ISIN: US4227041062 | Ticker-Symbol: HCL
Tradegate
10.05.23
11:39 Uhr
5,570 Euro
-0,040
-0,71 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,67012:03
5,5805,68012:02