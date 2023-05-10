COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced first quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Produced 4.0 million ounces of silver, a 10% increase over the fourth quarter of 2022 and more than any quarter since 2016.

Record quarterly gold production of 14,885 ounces at Greens Creek; lead production was the 2 nd highest in Company's history.

highest in Company's history. Greens Creek achieved record quarterly throughput of 2,591 tons per day ("tpd").

Keno Hill development 75% complete and remains on track for third quarter mill startup.

Achieved All-injury frequency rate ("AIFR") of 1.13, lowest since 2012 led by Lucky Friday's AIFR of 0.62, a safety record for the mine while at full production.

Financial

Sales of $199.5 million with silver revenues 38% and gold revenues 35%; silver revenues were 2 nd highest in Company history.

highest in Company history. Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $100.8 million and cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $2.14 and $8.96, respectively. 3,4

Cash flow from operations of $40.6 million, silver operations generated $89.5 million in cash flow from operations, and $68.6 million in free cash flow. 2

Net loss applicable to common stockholders of $3.3 million or $0.01 per share, and adjusted net income of $6.6 million or $0.01 per share. 5

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 million, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.9. 1

Strong balance sheet with $95.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, credit facility undrawn, and $240 million in available liquidity.

Environmental, Social, Governance

Casa Berardi received Quebec's John T. Ryan safety award for lowest reportable injury frequency rate for the second time in three years.

Net zero in 2022 as scope 1&2 CO 2 emissions offset with certified emission reduction credits.

Strategic

ATAC Resources acquisition announced for CAD $31 million; transaction expected to close in the third quarter.

"As we continue our growth in silver production, silver revenues are now exceeding gold revenues for the second consecutive quarter," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President and CEO. "Greens Creek had excellent operational performance achieving record throughput and very strong silver and record gold production, and Lucky Friday exceeded 1.2 million ounces of silver production for third time out of the last four quarters."

Baker continued, "Greens Creek and Lucky Friday generated $69 million in free cash flow with both mines exceeding $31 million. Our first priority in capital allocation of this free cash flow is investing it in our mines - particularly Keno Hill, which remains on track to produce more than 2.5 million ounces of silver this year, Casa Berardi, where we are beginning the transition to a primarily open pit operation, and Lucky Friday, where we are completing the ore bunker and service hoist."

Baker concluded, "Hecla produced 45% of United States silver in 2022, making us the nation's largest silver producer. With almost 17 million ounces of silver production expected in 2023 and potentially increasing to 20 million ounces by 2025, Hecla is expected to become Canada's largest silver producer as well. Our production growth provides shareholders more exposure to silver from long-lived, low-cost mines that will help provide silver needed for solar power, the fastest growing renewable energy source."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise 1Q-2023 4Q-2022 3Q-2022 2Q-2022 1Q-2022 FY 2022 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY Sales $ 199,500 $ 194,825 $ 146,339 $ 191,242 $ 186,499 $ 718,905 Total cost of sales $ 164,552 $ 169,807 $ 137,892 $ 153,979 $ 141,070 $ 602,749 Gross profit $ 34,948 $ 25,018 $ 8,447 $ 37,263 $ 45,429 $ 116,156 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ (3,311 ) $ (4,590 ) $ (23,664 ) $ (13,661 ) $ 4,015 $ (37,900 ) Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 61,901 $ 62,261 $ 26,554 $ 70,474 $ 58,202 $ 217,492 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 1.9 Cash provided by operating activities $ 40,603 $ 36,120 $ (24,322 ) $ 40,183 $ 37,909 $ 89,890 Capital Expenditures $ (54,443 ) $ (56,140 ) $ (37,430 ) $ (34,329 ) $ (21,478 ) $ (149,378 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ (13,840 ) $ (20,020 ) $ (61,752 ) $ 5,854 $ 16,431 $ (59,488 ) Silver ounces produced 4,041,878 3,663,433 3,549,392 3,645,454 3,324,708 14,182,987 Silver payable ounces sold 3,604,494 3,756,701 2,479,724 3,387,909 2,687,261 12,311,595 Gold ounces produced 39,717 43,634 44,747 45,719 41,707 175,807 Gold payable ounces sold 39,473 40,097 40,443 44,225 41,053 165,818 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Silver cash costs per ounce 3 $ 2.14 $ 4.79 $ 3.43 $ (1.14 ) $ 1.09 $ 2.06 Silver AISC per ounce 4 $ 8.96 $ 13.98 $ 12.93 $ 8.08 $ 7.37 $ 10.66 Gold cash costs per ounce 3 $ 1,775 $ 1,696 $ 1,349 $ 1,371 $ 1,516 $ 1,478 Gold AISC per ounce 4 $ 2,392 $ 2,075 $ 1,669 $ 1,605 $ 1,764 $ 1,773 Realized Prices Silver, $/ounce $ 22.62 $ 22.03 $ 18.30 $ 20.68 $ 24.68 $ 21.53 Gold, $/ounce $ 1,902 $ 1,757 $ 1,713 $ 1,855 $ 1,880 $ 1,803 Lead, $/pound $ 1.02 $ 1.05 $ 0.95 $ 0.97 $ 1.08 $ 1.01 Zinc, $/pound $ 1.39 $ 1.24 $ 1.23 $ 1.44 $ 1.79 $ 1.41

Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to:

Increased gross profit of $9.9 million due to higher revenues arising from higher realized metals prices (except lead) and lower cost of sales.

Decreased general and administrative expenses of $2.3 million as a result of a higher incentive compensation accrued in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Decreased provision for closed operations and environmental matters of $3.6 million reflecting the Troy Mine accrual recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Decreased exploration and pre-development expenses of $1.9 million reflecting lower expenditures across our portfolio.

The above items were partly offset by:

Decreased fair value adjustments, net of $6.8 million resulting from changes in our marketable securities portfolio.

Increased ramp-up and suspension costs of $3.8 million as a result of continued ramp-up at Keno Hill.

Increased income and mining tax expense of $7.2 million, reflecting increased taxable income from our U.S. assets

Consolidated silver total cost of sales in the first quarter decreased by 2% to $100.8 million from the prior quarter due to lower fuel prices partially offset by higher labor costs. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $2.14 and $8.96, respectively.3,4 The decrease in cash costs per ounce was due to higher silver production, lower total cost of sales, higher by-product credits due to higher gold and lead production, and higher gold prices, with AISC further impacted by lower sustaining capital due to timing of expenditures 3,4

Consolidated total gold cost of sales decreased by 2% to $63.7 million primarily due to lower labor and consumables costs attributable to lower underground tonnage at Casa Berardi. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,775 and $2,392, respectively.3,4 The increase in cash costs per ounce was primarily due to lower gold production resulting from lower grades, with AISC further impacted by higher sustaining capital.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $61.9 million, in line with the prior quarter as higher gross profit and lower depreciation, depletion and amortization and general and administrative expenses in the quarter were offset by the monetization of zinc hedges in the prior quarter. The ratio of net debt (calculated as long-term debt and finance leases less cash) to adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at 1.9, with long-term debt and finance leases of $526.0 million and cash and equivalents of $95.9 million at the end of the quarter.1 The Company also issued stock under its ATM program in the first quarter for net proceeds of $11.9 million.

Cash provided by operating activities was $40.6 million, an increase of 12% over the prior quarter due to higher gross profit and favorable working capital changes partially offset by the monetization of zinc hedges in the prior quarter.

Capital expenditures, net of leases, totaled $54.4 million compared to $56.1 million in prior quarter. The decrease was due to timing related lower capital spend at Greens Creek, which was offset by higher capital spend at Casa Berardi primarily attributable to the tailings expansion, higher development, and equipment capital spend at Keno Hill as the mine prepares for mill startup in the third quarter of 2023, and higher capital spend at Lucky Friday with the service hoist and coarse ore bunker projects expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $13.8 million, compared to negative $20.0 million in the prior quarter due to higher gross profit, lower production costs, favorable working capital changes, and lower capital spending.2

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposures to zinc and lead price changes. On March 31, 2023, the Company had contracts covering approximately 29% of the forecasted payable zinc production for 2023 at an average price of $1.47 per pound, and 38% of the forecasted payable lead production (through 2025) at an average price of $0.99 per pound.

The Company also manages CAD exposure through forward contracts. On March 31, 2023, the Company had hedged approximately 47% of forecasted Casa Berardi CAD direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.32. The Company has also hedged approximately 21% of Casa Berardi capital costs through 2026 at 1.35. At Keno Hill, 70% of the total planned spend for 2023 and 2024 is hedged at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.36.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2023 4Q-2022 3Q-2022 2Q-2022 1Q-2022 FY 2022 GREENS CREEK Tons of ore processed 233,167 230,225 229,975 209,558 211,687 881,445 Total production cost per ton $ 198.60 $ 211.29 $ 185.34 $ 197.84 $ 192.16 $ 196.73 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 14.4 13.1 13.6 14.0 13.8 13.6 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.08 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.6 2.6 2.4 3.0 2.8 2.7 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.0 6.7 6.3 7.2 6.6 6.7 Silver produced (oz.) 2,772,860 2,433,275 2,468,280 2,410,598 2,429,782 9,741,935 Gold produced (oz.) 14,885 12,989 11,412 12,413 11,402 48,216 Lead produced (tons) 5,202 4,985 4,428 5,184 4,883 19,480 Zinc produced (tons) 12,482 13,842 12,580 13,396 12,494 52,312 Sales $ 98,611 $ 95,374 $ 60,875 $ 92,723 $ 86,090 $ 335,062 Total cost of sales $ (66,288 ) $ (70,075 ) $ (52,502 ) $ (60,506 ) $ (49,636 ) $ (232,718 ) Gross profit $ 32,323 $ 25,299 $ 8,373 $ 32,217 $ 36,453 $ 102,344 Cash flow from operations $ 43,346 $ 44,769 $ 7,749 $ 41,808 $ 56,295 $ 150,621 Exploration $ 448 $ 1,050 $ 3,776 $ 929 $ 165 $ 5,920 Capital additions $ (6,658 ) $ (12,150 ) $ (6,988 ) $ (14,668 ) $ (3,092 ) $ (36,898 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 37,136 $ 33,669 $ 4,537 $ 28,069 $ 53,368 $ 119,643 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 1.16 $ 4.26 $ 2.65 $ (3.29 ) $ (0.90 ) $ 0.70 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 3.82 $ 8.61 $ 7.07 $ 3.10 $ 1.83 $ 5.17

Greens Creek produced 2.8 million ounces of silver in the first quarter, an increase of 14% over the prior quarter due to higher throughput and grades. Gold production for the quarter was 14,885 ounces, a record in the mine's history and a 15% increase over the prior quarter. The mine achieved yet another quarterly throughput record of 2,591 tpd.

First quarter sales were $98.6 million and increased 3% over the prior quarter due to higher metal production except for zinc, which declined due to mine sequencing, and higher realized prices for silver, gold, and zinc. Total cost of sales for the quarter were $66.3 million, a decline of 5% over the prior quarter due to both lower fuel prices and fuel consumption as hydro power availability increased during the quarter, partially offset by higher labor costs. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1.16 and $3.82 and decreased over the prior quarter due to higher silver production, lower production costs, and higher gold by-product credits (attributable to higher gold realized price and production). AISC was also favorably impacted by lower capital spend in the quarter due to timing.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $43.3 million and decreased slightly over the prior quarter due to unfavorable working capital changes primarily related to an increase in accounts receivables. Free cash flow for the quarter was $37.1 million, an increase of 10% over the prior quarter due to the timing of capital spend.2

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2023 4Q-2022 3Q-2022 2Q-2022 1Q-2022 FY 2022 LUCKY FRIDAY Tons of ore processed 95,303 90,935 90,749 97,497 77,725 356,907 Total production cost per ton $ 210.72 $ 232.73 $ 207.10 $ 211.45 $ 247.17 $ 223.55 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 13.8 14.0 12.5 13.2 12.0 13.0 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 8.8 9.1 8.5 8.8 8.2 8.7 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 4.1 4.1 4.2 3.9 3.6 3.9 Silver produced (oz.) 1,262,464 1,224,199 1,074,230 1,226,477 887,858 4,412,764 Lead produced (tons) 8,034 7,934 7,172 8,147 5,980 29,233 Zinc produced (tons) 3,313 3,335 3,279 3,370 2,452 12,436 Sales $ 49,110 $ 45,434 $ 28,460 $ 35,880 $ 38,040 $ 147,814 Total cost of sales $ (34,534 ) $ (32,819 ) $ (24,166 ) $ (30,348 ) $ (29,265 ) $ (116,598 ) Gross profit $ 14,576 $ 12,615 $ 4,294 $ 5,532 $ 8,775 $ 31,216 Cash flow from operations $ 46,132 $ (7,437 ) $ 11,624 $ 21,861 $ 11,765 $ 37,813 Capital additions $ (14,707 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (16,125 ) $ (11,501 ) $ (9,652 ) $ (50,992 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 31,425 $ (21,151 ) $ (4,501 ) $ 10,360 $ 2,113 $ (13,179 ) Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 4.30 $ 5.82 $ 5.23 $ 3.07 $ 6.57 $ 5.06 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 10.69 $ 12.88 $ 15.98 $ 9.91 $ 13.15 $ 12.86

Lucky Friday produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, an increase of 3% over the prior quarter attributable to higher throughput.

Sales in the first quarter were $49.1 million, an increase of 8% over the prior quarter due to higher silver and lead production and higher realized prices. Total cost of sales were $34.5 million, an increase of 5% over the prior quarter due to increased sales volumes and higher labor costs, including higher profit sharing with the miners due to increased profitability. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $4.30 and $10.69 respectively and decreased over the prior quarter due to higher production and higher by-product credits. Lower sustaining capital spend for the quarter impacted AISC favorably.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $46.1 million, higher than that of full year 2022, and an increase of $53.6 million over the prior quarter due to favorable working capital changes, which also included the receipt of $6.7 million related to a deferred silver concentrate shipment in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures, net of leases, were $14.7 million, as the Company continues to invest in key projects including the service hoist and coarse ore bunker, increased development, and pre-production drilling to achieve the annual throughput goal of 425,000 tons in the fourth quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $31.4 million, an increase of $52.6 million over the prior quarter primarily due to the increase in cash flow from operations.2

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2023 4Q-2022 3Q-2022 2Q-2022 1Q-2022 FY 2022 CASA BERARDI Tons of ore processed - underground 110,245 160,150 162,215 176,576 161,609 660,550 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 318,913 250,883 227,726 225,042 224,541 928,189 Tons of ore processed - total 429,158 411,033 389,941 401,618 386,150 1,588,739 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 2,136,993 2,657,638 2,822,906 2,149,412 1,892,339 9,522,295 Total production cost per ton $ 107.95 $ 125.75 $ 114.52 $ 113.07 $ 117.96 $ 117.89 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.19 0.14 0.16 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.05 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.07 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.09 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 11,788 20,365 22,181 22,866 19,374 84,786 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 12,898 10,344 11,154 10,440 10,866 42,804 Gold produced (oz.) - total 24,686 30,709 33,335 33,306 30,240 127,590 Silver produced (oz.) - total 6,554 5,960 6,882 8,379 7,068 28,289 Sales $ 50,998 $ 53,458 $ 56,939 $ 62,639 $ 62,101 $ 235,136 Total cost of sales $ (62,998 ) $ (65,328 ) $ (59,532 ) $ (61,870 ) $ (62,168 ) $ (248,898 ) Gross profit (loss) $ (12,000 ) $ (11,870 ) $ (2,593 ) $ 769 $ (67 ) $ (13,762 ) Cash flow from operations $ (684 ) $ 10,188 $ 8,721 $ 7,417 $ 8,089 $ 34,415 Exploration $ 1,054 $ 1,637 $ 2,624 $ 1,341 $ 2,635 $ 8,237 Capital additions $ (17,086 ) $ (12,995 ) $ (10,771 ) $ (8,093 ) $ (7,808 ) $ (39,667 ) Free cash flow 2 $ (16,716 ) $ (1,170 ) $ 574 $ 665 $ 2,916 $ 2,985 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 1,775 $ 1,696 $ 1,349 $ 1,371 $ 1,516 $ 1,478 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 2,392 $ 2,075 $ 1,669 $ 1,605 $ 1,764 $ 1,773

Casa Berardi produced 24,686 ounces of gold in the first quarter, a decrease of 20% over the prior quarter due to a 22% decline in overall gold grades primarily attributable to lower underground grades, partially offset by a 4% increase in mill recoveries. The mill continued to perform well, achieving a record quarterly throughput of 4,768 tpd.

Total cost of sales were $63.0 million, a decrease of 4% over the prior quarter primarily due to planned lower underground tonnage which resulted in lower underground labor, contractor, and consumables costs, partially offset by higher open pit tons. Cash costs and AISC per ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,775 and $2,392, respectively, and increased over the prior quarter primarily due to lower gold production, with AISC also impacted by higher capital spend.3,4

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was negative $0.7 million, a decrease of $10.9 million due to lower production and unfavorable working capital changes. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $16.7 million, a decrease of $15.5 million over the prior quarter due to lower cash flow from operations and higher planned capital spend. 2

Expected gold production remains weighted towards the second half of 2023. Cash costs and AISC, each after by-product credits, per gold ounce, are also expected to trend lower in the second half of the year.

Underground grade at the mine has declined by approximately 30% since 2018 in accordance with the mine plan. Smaller stopes and higher relative development have contributed to cost increases, which have been further exacerbated by inflationary pressures over the past year. The Company remains focused on underground exploration, but the mine is beginning the transition from an underground to an open pit operation. The F160 pit acts as a bridge between mining at the underground mines and mining higher grade open pit material, which is in the permitting pipeline. The higher grade open pit ore has reserve grades approximately 70% higher than the F160 pit. The mine is undergoing a period of transition and investment over the next few years and remains a key operation in the Company's portfolio.

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory

At Keno Hill, ramp-up and development activities continued through the first quarter as the mine remains on track to commence production in the third quarter. As of the end of April, approximately 75% of the development required for production was complete. Capital spending for the first quarter was $17.1 million and included mine development, equipment purchases, and critical infrastructure projects including plant - reconfiguring the secondary crushing circuit and installing underground infrastructure. The workforce is about 290 people, in line with the plan. Ore from Flame & Moth and Bermingham deposit is being stockpiled. 2023 silver production is expected to exceed 2.5 million ounces with full throughput achieved by the end of the year.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Exploration and definition drilling activities primarily focused on targets at Casa Berardi, Greens Creek, and Keno Hill. In addition to drilling activities, surface, and underground targets were advanced through ongoing 3D detailed geological modeling at San Sebastian, Republic, and all our operating properties. At San Sebastian, geophysical surveys are ongoing and are planned to begin at Republic during the second quarter.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00625 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0025 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about June 9, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2023. The first quarter realized silver price was $22.62, satisfying the criterion for the Company's common stock silver-linked dividend policy component.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2023.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as long-term debt and finance leases outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment, and mineral interests. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the sum of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "total cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical, and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost ("AISC"), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical, and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Other

(6) Expectations for 2023 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using Au $1,800/oz, Ag $22/oz, Zn $1.15/lb., and Pb 0.90$/lb., CAD/USD 1.30. Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Including 2023 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) Lucky Friday will achieve throughout of 1,200 tpd by the end of 2023 and complete the service hoist and coarse ore bunker capital projects by the fourth quarter of 2023; (ii) Keno Hill mill start will occur in the third quarter with ramp-up to 440 tons per day by the end of 2023 and silver production in excess of 2.5 million ounces in 2023; (iii) the Company will set new production records in 2023 with almost 17 million ounces of silver production; (iv) the Company will be able to increase silver production to 20 million ounces by 2025; (v) the Company will become the largest silver producer in Canada by 2025; (vi) Casa Berardi's cash cost and AISC per gold ounce (each net of by-product credits) will trend lower in the second half of 2023 and gold production will increase; (vii) Greens Creek will achieve throughput rate of 2,600 tpd by the fourth quarter, (viii) ATAC Resources transaction will close in the third quarter of 2023, and; (ix) mine-specific and Company-wide 2023 estimates of future production (for 2024 and 2025), sales and total cost of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) and Company-wide estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2023. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to Company plans for 2023 and beyond due to COVID-19 or any other public health issue, including, but not limited to with respect to availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on any of our assets; and (xi) inflation causes our costs to rise more than we currently expect. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's (i) 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2023. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly, revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) First Quarter Ended Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Sales $ 199,500 $ 194,825 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 125,550 132,232 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,002 37,575 Total cost of sales 164,552 169,807 Gross profit 34,948 25,018 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 12,070 14,396 Exploration and pre-development 4,967 6,905 Ramp-up and suspension costs 11,336 7,575 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,044 4,639 Other operating (income) expense (22 ) 952 29,395 34,467 Income (loss) from operations 5,553 (9,448 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (10,165 ) (9,360 ) Fair value adjustments, net 3,181 9,980 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 108 (900 ) Other income 1,392 1,353 (5,484 ) 1,073 Income (loss) before income taxes 69 (8,376 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (3,242 ) 3,924 Net loss (3,173 ) (4,452 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (3,311 ) $ (4,590 ) Basic loss per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted loss per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 600,075 596,959 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 600,075 596,959

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) First Quarter Ended Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,173 ) $ (4,452 ) Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,892 38,404 Adjustment of inventory to net realizable value 4,521 487 Fair value adjustments, net (3,181 ) 20,696 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,694 4,783 Stock compensation 1,190 1,714 Deferred income taxes 558 (8,395 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,218 ) (857 ) Other non-cash items, net 186 1,282 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,477 (26,119 ) Inventories (9,239 ) 1,242 Other current and non-current assets (9,856 ) (8,291 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities (9,304 ) (3,273 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits 4,705 12,053 Accrued taxes 2,226 (5,275 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities 7,125 12,121 Cash provided by operating activities 40,603 36,120 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (54,443 ) (56,140 ) Changes in restricted cash and investment balances - (2,010 ) Purchases of investments - (1,431 ) Net cash used in investing activities (54,443 ) (59,581 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of related costs 11,885 12,735 Acquisition of treasury shares (482 ) - Borrowing of debt 13,000 - Repayment of debt (13,000 ) (25,000 ) Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders (3,891 ) (2,383 ) Credit facility feed paid - (19 ) Repayments of finance leases (2,464 ) (2,411 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,048 (17,078 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 171 531 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (8,621 ) (40,008 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 105,907 145,915 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 97,286 $ 105,907

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,939 $ 104,743 Accounts receivable 42,144 55,841 Inventories 84,340 90,672 Other current assets 22,527 16,471 Total current assets 244,950 267,727 Investments 26,434 24,018 Restricted cash 1,347 1,164 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,587,565 2,569,790 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,609 11,064 Deferred tax assets 13,280 21,105 Other non-current assets 41,439 32,304 Total assets $ 2,925,624 $ 2,927,172 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 83,704 $ 84,747 Accrued payroll and related benefits 41,141 37,579 Accrued taxes 6,318 4,030 Finance leases 9,040 9,483 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 8,531 8,591 Accrued interest 5,191 14,454 Other current liabilities 11,428 19,582 Total current liabilities 165,353 178,466 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 109,808 108,408 Long-term debt including finance leases 516,961 517,742 Deferred tax liability 121,081 125,846 Other non-current liabilities 20,264 17,743 Total liabilities 933,467 948,205 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 152,536 151,819 Capital surplus 2,273,793 2,260,290 Accumulated deficit (410,995 ) (403,931 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 8,964 2,448 Treasury stock (32,180 ) (31,698 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,992,157 1,978,967 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,925,624 $ 2,927,172 Common shares outstanding 610,491 607,620

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales, being the sum of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations and for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and the three months ended for September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We have recently started reporting AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce which we use as a measure of our operation's net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our operations versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis. We aggregate Greens Creek and Lucky Friday to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregate Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations to compare our performance with that of other primary gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each operation also includes on-site reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital projects. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations sections below report Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to operations with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two operations is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the similar gold metrics for Casa Berardi.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022(5) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022(5) Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(2) Total Silver Total cost of sales $66,288 $34,534 $0 $100,822 $70,074 $32,819 $0 $102,893 $232,718 $116,598 $- $349,316 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,464) (10,455) - (24,919) (13,557) (9,549) - (23,106) (48,911) (33,704) - (82,615) Treatment costs 10,368 5,277 - 15,645 10,467 5,334 - 15,801 37,836 18,605 - 56,441 Change in product inventory (1,615) (2,409) - (4,024) (4,014) (571) - (4,585) 5,885 2,049 - 7,934 Reclamation and other costs (129) (409) - (538) 499 (265) - 234 (1,489) (1,034) - (2,523) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 60,448 26,538 - 86,986 63,469 27,768 - 91,237 226,039 102,514 - 328,553 Reclamation and other costs 722 285 - 1,007 706 282 - 988 2,821 1,128 - 3,949 Sustaining capital 6,641 7,784 - 14,425 9,862 8,369 - 18,231 40,705 33,306 334 74,345 General and administrative - - 12,070 12,070 - - 14,395 14,395 - - 43,384 43,384 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 67,811 34,607 12,070 114,488 74,037 36,419 14,395 124,851 269,565 136,948 43,718 450,231 By-product credits: Zinc (24,005) (6,816) - (30,821) (26,112) (6,249) - (32,361) (113,835) (27,607) - (141,442) Gold (25,286) - - (25,286) (19,630) - - (19,630) (75,596) - - (75,596) Lead (7,942) (14,299) - (22,241) (7,351) (14,392) - (21,743) (29,800) (52,568) - (82,368) Total By-product credits (57,233) (21,115) - (78,348) (53,093) (20,641) - (73,734) (219,231) (80,175) - (299,406) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $3,215 $5,423 $- $8,638 $10,376 $7,127 $- $17,503 $6,808 $22,339 $- $29,147 AISC, After By-product Credits $10,578 $13,492 $12,070 $36,140 $20,944 $15,778 $14,395 $51,117 $50,334 $56,773 $43,718 $150,825 Divided by ounces produced 2,773 1,262 4,035 2,433 1,224 3,657 9,742 4,413 14,155 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $21.80 $21.03 $21.56 $26.08 $22.68 $24.95 $23.20 $23.23 $23.21 By-product credits per ounce (20.64) (16.73) (19.42) (21.82) (16.86) (20.16) (22.50) (18.17) (21.15) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $1.16 $4.30 $2.14 $4.26 $5.82 $4.79 $0.70 $5.06 $2.06 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $24.46 $27.42 $28.38 $30.43 $29.74 $34.14 $27.67 $31.03 $31.81 By-product credits per ounce (20.64) (16.73) (19.42) (21.82) (16.86) (20.16) (22.50) (18.17) (21.15) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $3.82 $10.69 $8.96 $8.61 $12.88 $13.98 $5.17 $12.86 $10.66

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022(5) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022(5) Casa Berardi Nevada Operations and Other(4) Total Gold Casa Berardi Total Gold Casa Berardi Nevada Operations and other Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 62,998 $ 732 $ 63,730 $ 65,328 $ 65,328 $ 248,898 $ 4,535 $ 253,433 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,036 ) (47 ) (14,083 ) (14,568 ) (14,568 ) (60,962 ) (361 ) (61,323 ) Treatment costs 467 - 467 521 521 1,866 - 1,866 Change in product inventory (2,417 ) - (2,417 ) 1,122 1,122 186 - 186 Reclamation and other costs (217 ) - (217 ) (196 ) (196 ) (819 ) - (819 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (3) (2,851 ) - (2,851 ) - - - - - Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs - (685 ) (685 ) - - - (4,174 ) (4,174 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 43,944 - 43,944 52,207 52,207 189,169 - 189,169 Reclamation and other costs 217 - 217 196 196 819 - 819 Sustaining capital 15,015 - 15,015 11,438 11,438 36,883 - 36,883 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 59,176 - 59,176 63,841 63,841 226,871 - 226,871 By-product credits: Silver (127 ) - (127 ) (124 ) (124 ) (610 ) - (610 ) Total By-product credits (127 ) - (127 ) (124 ) (124 ) (610 ) - (610 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 43,817 $ - $ 43,817 $ 52,083 $ 52,083 $ 188,559 $ - $ 188,559 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 59,049 $ - $ 59,049 $ 63,717 $ 63,717 $ 226,261 $ - $ 226,261 Divided by gold ounces produced 25 - 25 31 31 128 - 128 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,780 $ - $ 1,780 $ 1,700 $ 1,700 $ 1,483 $ - $ 1,483 By-product credits per ounce (5 ) - (5 ) (4 ) (4 ) (5 ) - (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,775 $ - $ 1,775 $ 1,696 $ 1,696 $ 1,478 $ - $ 1,478 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,397 $ - $ 2,397 $ 2,079 $ 2,079 $ 1,778 $ - $ 1,778 By-product credits per ounce (5 ) - (5 ) (4 ) (4 ) (5 ) - (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,392 $ - $ 2,392 $ 2,075 $ 2,075 $ 1,773 $ - $ 1,773

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022(5) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022(5) Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 100,822 $ 63,730 $ 164,552 $ 102,893 $ 65,328 $ 168,221 $ 349,316 $ 253,433 $ 602,749 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (24,919 ) (14,083 ) (39,002 ) (23,106 ) (14,568 ) (37,674 ) (82,615 ) (61,323 ) (143,938 ) Treatment costs 15,645 467 16,112 15,801 521 16,322 56,441 1,866 58,307 Change in product inventory (4,024 ) (2,417 ) (6,441 ) (4,585 ) 1,122 (3,463 ) 7,934 186 8,120 Reclamation and other costs (538 ) (217 ) (755 ) 234 (196 ) 38 (2,523 ) (819 ) (3,342 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (3) - (2,851 ) (2,851 ) - - - - - - Exclusion of Nevada and Other - (685 ) (685 ) - - - - (4,174 ) (4,174 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 86,986 43,944 130,930 91,237 52,207 143,444 328,553 189,169 517,722 Reclamation and other costs 1,007 217 1,224 988 196 1,184 3,949 819 4,768 Sustaining capital 14,425 15,015 29,440 18,231 11,438 29,669 74,345 36,883 111,228 General and administrative 12,070 - 12,070 14,395 - 14,395 43,384 - 43,384 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 114,488 59,176 173,664 124,851 63,841 188,692 450,231 226,871 677,102 By-product credits: Zinc (30,821 ) - (30,821 ) (32,361 ) - (32,361 ) (141,442 ) - (141,442 ) Gold (25,286 ) - (25,286 ) (19,630 ) - (19,630 ) (75,596 ) - (75,596 ) Lead (22,241 ) - (22,241 ) (21,743 ) - (21,743 ) (82,368 ) - (82,368 ) Silver - (127 ) (127 ) (124 ) (124 ) - (610 ) (610 ) Total By-product credits (78,348 ) (127 ) (78,475 ) (73,734 ) (124 ) (73,858 ) (299,406 ) (610 ) (300,016 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 8,638 $ 43,817 $ 52,455 $ 17,503 $ 52,083 $ 69,586 $ 29,147 $ 188,559 $ 217,706 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 36,140 $ 59,049 $ 95,189 $ 51,117 $ 63,717 $ 114,834 $ 150,825 $ 226,261 $ 377,086 Divided by ounces produced 4,035 25 3,657 31 14,155 128 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.56 $ 1,780 $ 24.95 $ 1,700 $ 23.21 $ 1,483 By-product credits per ounce (19.42 ) (5 ) (20.16 ) (4 ) (21.15 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.14 $ 1,775 $ 4.79 $ 1,696 $ 2.06 $ 1,478 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.38 $ 2,397 $ 34.14 $ 2,079 $ 31.81 $ 1,778 By-product credits per ounce (19.42 ) (5 ) (20.16 ) (4 ) (21.15 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 8.96 2,392 $ 13.98 2,075 $ 10.66 1,773

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022(5) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022(5) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(5) Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate (2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate (2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate (2) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 52,502 $ 24,164 $ - $ 76,666 $ 60,506 $ 30,348 $ - $ 90,854 $ 49,638 $ 29,264 $ - $ 78,902 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (10,305 ) (7,261 ) - (17,566 ) (13,629 ) (8,862 ) - (22,491 ) (11,420 ) (8,032 ) - (19,452 ) Treatment costs 9,477 4,791 - 14,268 8,778 4,803 - 13,581 9,096 3,677 - 12,773 Change in product inventory 4,464 3,022 - 7,486 (1,102 ) 503 - (599 ) 6,538 (905 ) - 5,633 Reclamation and other costs (118 ) (152 ) - (270 ) (1,005 ) (256 ) - (1,261 ) (850 ) (361 ) - (1,211 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 56,020 24,564 - 80,584 53,548 26,536 - 80,084 53,002 23,643 - 76,645 Reclamation and other costs 705 282 - 987 705 282 - 987 705 282 - 987 Sustaining capital 10,219 11,264 187 21,670 14,668 8,110 99 22,877 5,956 5,562 48 11,566 General and administrative - - 11,003 11,003 - - 9,692 9,692 - - 8,294 8,294 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 66,944 36,110 11,190 114,244 68,921 34,928 9,791 113,640 59,663 29,487 8,342 97,492 By-product credits: Zinc (26,244 ) (7,155 ) - (33,399 ) (32,828 ) (8,227 ) (41,055 ) (28,651 ) (5,977 ) (34,628 ) Gold (17,019 ) - - (17,019 ) (20,364 ) - (20,364 ) (18,583 ) - (18,583 ) Lead (6,212 ) (11,796 ) - (18,008 ) (8,271 ) (14,543 ) (22,814 ) (7,966 ) (11,836 ) (19,802 ) Total By-product credits (49,475 ) (18,951 ) - (68,426 ) (61,463 ) (22,770 ) - (84,233 ) (55,200 ) (17,813 ) - (73,013 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 6,545 $ 5,613 $ - $ 12,158 $ (7,915 ) $ 3,766 $ - $ (4,149 ) $ (2,198 ) $ 5,830 $ - $ 3,632 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 17,469 $ 17,159 $ 11,190 $ 45,818 $ 7,458 $ 12,158 $ 9,791 $ 29,407 $ 4,463 $ 11,674 $ 8,342 $ 24,479 Divided by ounces produced 2,469 1,075 3,544 2,410 1,226 3,636 2,430 888 3,318 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 22.69 $ 22.87 $ 22.74 $ 22.21 $ 21.65 $ 22.03 $ 21.82 $ 26.63 $ 23.10 By-product credits per ounce (20.04 ) (17.64 ) (19.31 ) (25.50 ) (18.58 ) (23.17 ) (22.72 ) (20.06 ) (22.01 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 2.65 $ 5.23 $ 3.43 $ (3.29 ) $ 3.07 $ (1.14 ) $ (0.90 ) $ 6.57 $ 1.09 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 27.11 $ 33.62 $ 32.24 $ 28.60 $ 28.49 $ 31.25 $ 24.55 $ 33.21 $ 29.38 By-product credits per ounce (20.04 ) (17.64 ) (19.31 ) (25.50 ) (18.58 ) (23.17 ) (22.72 ) (20.06 ) (22.01 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 7.07 $ 15.98 $ 12.93 $ 3.10 $ 9.91 $ 8.08 $ 1.83 $ 13.15 $ 7.37

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022(5) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022(5) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022(5) Casa Berardi Total Gold Casa Berardi Total Gold Casa Berardi Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 59,532 $ 59,532 $ 61,870 $ 61,870 $ 62,168 $ 62,168 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,089 ) (15,089 ) (15,459 ) (15,459 ) (15,846 ) (15,846 ) Treatment costs 429 429 457 457 458 458 Change in product inventory 420 420 (793 ) (793 ) (563 ) (563 ) Reclamation and other costs (203 ) (203 ) (209 ) (209 ) (210 ) (210 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,089 45,089 45,866 45,866 46,007 46,007 Reclamation and other costs 204 204 209 209 210 210 Sustaining capital 10,457 10,457 7,597 7,597 7,281 7,281 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 55,750 55,750 53,672 53,672 53,498 53,498 By-product credits: Silver (131 ) (131 ) (188 ) (188 ) (166 ) (166 ) Total By-product credits (131 ) (131 ) (188 ) (188 ) (166 ) (166 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 44,958 $ 44,958 $ 45,678 $ 45,678 $ 45,841 $ 45,841 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 55,619 $ 55,619 $ 53,484 $ 53,484 $ 53,332 $ 53,332 Divided by gold ounces produced 33 33 33 33 30 30 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,353 $ 1,353 $ 1,377 $ 1,377 $ 1,521 $ 1,521 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (4 ) (6 ) (6 ) (5 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,349 $ 1,349 $ 1,371 $ 1,371 $ 1,516 $ 1,516 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,673 $ 1,673 $ 1,611 $ 1,611 $ 1,769 $ 1,769 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (4 ) (6 ) (6 ) (5 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,669 $ 1,669 $ 1,605 $ 1,605 $ 1,764 $ 1,764

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022(5) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022(5) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022(5) Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 76,666 $ 59,532 $ 136,198 $ 90,854 $ 61,870 $ 152,724 $ 78,902 $ 62,168 $ 141,070 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (17,566 ) (15,089 ) (32,655 ) (22,491 ) (15,459 ) (37,950 ) (19,452 ) (15,846 ) (35,298 ) Treatment costs 14,268 429 14,697 13,581 457 14,038 12,773 458 13,231 Change in product inventory 7,486 420 7,906 (599 ) (793 ) (1,392 ) 5,633 (563 ) 5,070 Reclamation and other costs (270 ) (203 ) (473 ) (1,261 ) (209 ) (1,470 ) (1,211 ) (210 ) (1,421 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 80,584 45,089 125,673 80,084 45,866 125,950 76,645 46,007 122,652 Reclamation and other costs 987 204 1,191 987 209 1,196 987 210 1,197 Sustaining capital 21,670 10,457 32,127 22,877 7,597 30,474 11,566 7,281 18,847 General and administrative 11,003 - 11,003 9,692 9,692 8,294 - 8,294 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 114,244 55,750 169,994 113,640 53,672 167,312 97,492 53,498 150,990 By-product credits: Zinc (33,399 ) - (33,399 ) (41,055 ) - (41,055 ) (34,628 ) (34,628 ) Gold (17,019 ) - (17,019 ) (20,364 ) - (20,364 ) (18,583 ) (18,583 ) Lead (18,008 ) - (18,008 ) (22,814 ) - (22,814 ) (19,802 ) (19,802 ) Silver - (131 ) (131 ) (188 ) (188 ) (166 ) (166 ) Total By-product credits (68,426 ) (131 ) (68,557 ) (84,233 ) (188 ) (84,421 ) (73,013 ) (166 ) (73,179 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 12,158 $ 44,958 $ 57,116 $ (4,149 ) $ 45,678 $ 41,529 $ 3,632 $ 45,841 $ 49,473 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 45,818 $ 55,619 $ 101,437 $ 29,407 $ 53,484 $ 82,891 $ 24,479 $ 53,332 $ 77,811 Divided by ounces produced 3,544 33 3,636 33 3,318 30 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.74 $ 1,353 $ 22.03 1,377 $ 23.10 $ 1,521 By-product credits per ounce (19.31 ) (4 ) (23.17 ) (6 ) (22.01 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.43 $ 1,349 $ (1.14 ) $ 1,371 $ 1.09 $ 1,516 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 32.24 $ 1,673 $ 31.25 $ 1,611 $ 29.38 $ 1,769 By-product credits per ounce (19.31 ) (4 ) (23.17 ) (6 ) (22.01 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 12.93 $ 1,669 $ 8.08 $ 1,605 $ 7.37 $ 1,764

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. (2) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, and sustaining capital. (3) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits. (4) Other includes $509,000 of sales and $432,000 of cost of sales for the environmental services business acquired as part of the Alexco acquisition. (5) Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation to eliminate exploration costs from the calculation of AISC, Before By-product Credits as exploration is an activity directed at the Corporate level to find new mineral reserve and resource deposits, and therefore we believe it is inappropriate to include exploration costs in the calculation of AISC, Before By-product Credits for a specific mining operation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, foreign exchange gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, interest and other income, unrealized gains on investments, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, the grant of common shares to the Hecla Charitable Foundation, adjustments of inventory to net realizable value. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt: