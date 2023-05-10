Quinto di Treviso, Italy (ots) -Upsolar Floating (https://floatingupsolar.com/) has been involved in the study, construction and installation of floating photovoltaic systems (FPV) since 2016, constantly investing in the research and development of new technologies in order to offer its customers the most efficient and performing solutions in the photovoltaic field.Among the ongoing Upsolar's projects there is the first 1MW floating photovoltaic plant in the Veneto region and other big projects in the rest of Italy and abroad.In 2019 Upsolar Floating filed a patent at European level relating to the "gable" raft, a system of floating photovoltaic panels with a hut structure, made up of polyethylene pipes and steel beams, able to guarantee:- high energy yield;- high resistance to atmospheric agents (wind resistance up to 140km/h), thanks to its solid and robust structure;- reduced installation and maintenance costs.The floating PV system has been growing rapidly in recent years. Here are the main reasons:- it exploits unused areas of artificial or natural water basins such as lakes, flooded quarries and irrigation canals, and has a very limited environmental impact;- it guarantees a significant reduction in water evaporation in the area affected by the installation (1 MW of floating photovoltaic system = evaporation reduction of 15,000 cubic meters of water per year);- the presence of water allows the implementation of a cooling system through heat exchange with water: this reduces the temperature of the photovoltaic panel and, consequently, the losses due to thermal drift and it increases panel's life cycle at the same time;- costs are steadily decreasing and today FPV competes with large terrestrial photovoltaic systems;- it has lower maintenance and installation costs than a traditional photovoltaic system on the ground or on a roof.Upsolar Floating was born in 2016 from the union of the experience and professionalism of two Italian companies: Upsolar System Italia, leader since 2010 in the production, design, development and installation of photovoltaic modules, targeting both the Italian and foreign markets, and Koiné Multimedia, which since 2008 studies, develops, implements and creates the best solutions in the field of floating photovoltaic energy.Pressekontakt:Mauro Gigliozzi, Senior Sales ManagerTel. +39 0422 1852222Mob. +39 320 4863049mauro.gigliozzi@upsolar.comPamela Simonotto, Marketing ManagerTel. +39 0422 1852222pamela.simonotto@upsolar.comOriginal-Content von: Upsolar Floating srl, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/169765/5505674