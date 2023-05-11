Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: DELISTING OF BONDS 2023-05-11 (197/23)

Correction refers to the last day of trading. Delisting of bond loan issued by Besqab AB (197/23) Besqab AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Sustainable Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: BESQAB_2024 ISIN: SE0015950233 Trading code: BESQAB2024 The last day of trading will be on May 11, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.