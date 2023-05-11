Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Ad-hoc und massiver Ausbruch! 18 x Kaufen - Nicht verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2023 | 11:34
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: DELISTING OF BONDS 2023-05-11 (197/23)

Correction refers to the last day of trading.
Delisting of bond loan issued by Besqab AB (197/23)

Besqab AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Sustainable Bonds.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  BESQAB_2024 
ISIN:     SE0015950233
Trading code: BESQAB2024 

The last day of trading will be on May 11, 2023.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.