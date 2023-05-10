

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the day and the Bank of England's rate-decision on Thursday for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 18 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,745 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.



Caterer Compass Group rallied 1.8 percent after posting strong first-half results and lifting its full-year guidance.



Melrose Industries jumped 3.6 percent after the company said it was trading 'materially ahead' of expectations.



The company also outlined plans to 'create further substantial value' for shareholders by repositioning itself as a pureplay aerospace company.



Travel firm TUI tumbled more than 4 percent after it posted narrower quarterly underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of 242 million euros ($266.39 million).



