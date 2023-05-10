Solid Fire Safety performance in the seasonally small first quarter

Improved sequential results in Specialty Products

Over $10 million in share repurchases year to date in 2023

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality lubricant additives, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales decreased 24% to $43.9 million in the first quarter, as compared to $57.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety sales increased 1% to $18.7 million, as compared to $18.5 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products sales decreased 36% to $25.1 million, as compared to $39.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income during the first quarter was $9.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, a decrease of $27.6 million from $37.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 74% to $3.1 million in the first quarter, as compared to $12.0 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to a loss of $3.4 million, as compared to a loss of $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA decreased 58% to $6.5 million, as compared to $15.3 million in the prior year quarter.



CEO Haitham Khouri commented: "Fire Safety outperformed in first quarter, with strong results in our global suppressants businesses, as well as in our international retardant markets, all of which built on their strong 2022 performance." Mr. Khouri continued, "As expected, and as evidenced by our Q1 23 results relative to our Q4 22 results, end-market demand for our Specialty Products business improved sequentially, though remained soft relative to normalized levels."

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2023 . The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until June 9, 2023.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Specialty Products business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Net sales $ 43,858 $ 57,758 Cost of goods sold 31,012 41,343 Gross profit 12,846 16,415 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 10,465 19,154 Amortization expense 13,763 13,855 Founders advisory fees - related party (24,236 ) (59,848 ) Other operating expense 2 196 Total operating expenses (6 ) (26,643 ) Operating income 12,852 43,058 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 10,146 10,496 Loss on contingent earn-out 246 - Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (721 ) 880 Other expense, net 72 165 Total other expense, net 9,743 11,541 Income before income taxes 3,109 31,517 Income tax benefit 6,322 5,446 Net income 9,431 36,963 Other comprehensive income , net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,593 126 Total comprehensive income $ 11,024 $ 37,089 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 157,700,326 160,251,199 Diluted 169,485,631 174,777,232

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,789 $ 126,750 Accounts receivable, net 24,715 26,646 Inventories 156,257 142,961 Income tax receivable 1,580 214 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,626 11,951 Total current assets 285,967 308,522 Property, plant, and equipment, net 59,221 58,846 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,274 18,582 Goodwill 1,032,802 1,031,460 Customer lists, net 701,590 710,329 Technology and patents, net 230,078 232,818 Tradenames, net 93,128 94,293 Other assets 1,654 1,766 Total assets $ 2,421,714 $ 2,456,616 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,945 $ 36,794 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,939 32,705 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 9,108 4,655 Total current liabilities 70,992 74,154 Long-term debt 665,577 665,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,496 15,484 Deferred income taxes 272,158 278,270 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 137,374 170,718 Redeemable preferred shares 102,700 101,279 Redeemable preferred shares - related party 2,807 3,209 Other non-current liabilities 9,624 9,322 Total liabilities 1,275,728 1,317,716 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares



authorized; 165,066,195 and 163,234,542 shares issued; 158,513,889 and 156,797,806 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 165,067 163,235 Treasury shares, at cost; 6,552,306 and 6,436,736 shares at March 31,







2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (50,205 ) (49,341 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,693,875 1,698,781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,878 ) (25,471 ) Accumulated deficit (638,873 ) (648,304 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,145,986 1,138,900 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,421,714 $ 2,456,616

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,431 $ 36,963 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value) (24,236 ) (59,848 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 16,087 16,371 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares 1,698 1,634 Share-based compensation (3,074 ) 4,963 Non-cash lease expense 1,153 1,309 Deferred income taxes (6,322 ) 843 Amortization of deferred financing costs 410 395 Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up - 6,122 Loss on contingent earn-out 246 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (721 ) 880 Loss on disposal of assets 5 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 1,670 (9,801 ) Inventories (13,119 ) (16,782 ) Prepaid expenses and current other assets 360 4,164 Other assets - 599 Accounts payable (10,878 ) (6,143 ) Deferred revenue - 372 Income taxes payable, net (7,381 ) (6,229 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,785 8,094 Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled) (4,655 ) (53,547 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,169 ) (1,240 ) Other liabilities 94 (15 ) Net cash used in operating activities (31,616 ) (70,896 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,456 ) (1,313 ) Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement - (1,638 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,456 ) (2,951 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Ordinary shares repurchased (864 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 529 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (864 ) 529 Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (25 ) 1,307 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (34,961 ) (72,011 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 126,750 225,554 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91,789 $ 153,543 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 142 $ 145 Cash paid (received) for income taxes $ 10,155 $ (17 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified







to additional paid in capital $ - $ 13,783

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold and (v) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Income before income taxes $ 3,109 $ 31,517 Depreciation and amortization 16,087 16,371 Interest and financing expense 10,146 10,496 Founders advisory fees - related party (24,236 ) (59,848 ) Non-recurring expenses 1 1,559 1,476 Share-based compensation expense (3,074 ) 4,963 Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 - 6,122 Loss on contingent earn-out 246 - Unrealized foreign currency loss (721 ) 880 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,116 $ 11,977 Net sales $ 43,858 $ 57,758

____________________

(1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses; severance costs and fees related to internal audit support.

(2) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165406