DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.3851
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7923542
CODE: ALAG LN
ISIN: LU1681045297
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAG LN Sequence No.: 242776 EQS News ID: 1629315 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629315&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)