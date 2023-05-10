DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.3108

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3773172

CODE: ESDG LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LN Sequence No.: 242784 EQS News ID: 1629331 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)