10 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Director declaration

Rightmove plc announces that Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Alison Dolan will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Pearson plc, with effect from 1 June 2023.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk