CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO" or the "Company"), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

Net revenue increased 19.8% sequentially to $146.5 million

Operating expenses declined 6.2% sequentially to $118.2 million, and $35.5 million and 23.1% year over year

Gross loans receivables of $2.1 billion were slightly lower by 1.2% sequentially

Net charge-off rate improved 326 bps sequentially to 11.5%, and 30 bps sequentially to 14.5% excluding the changes in the Direct Lending brands in Canada charge-off policies

On May 9, 2023, finalized a $150.0 million term loan and a C$110.0 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility

"Our first quarter results highlight the emerging benefits of our business transformation and differentiated operating model," said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer of CURO. "Subsequent to the quarter, we successfully raised over $230 million in gross capital, a key step to executing our plan to profitability and demonstrates continued access to capital markets and supportive lending partners. We also delivered results that were favorable relative to our guidance expectations, including solid revenue, well-managed operating expenses and stable credit quality. With a close eye on the various challenges presented by the macro environment, we will continue to execute on our business plan, support our customers and remain focused on generating long-term sustainable returns for our investors."

Consolidated Summary Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company had total revenue of $209.5 million compared with total revenue of $217.2 million sequentially, primarily driven by product mix shift. Net revenue was $146.5 million, an increase of $24.2 million, or 19.8% sequentially, primarily driven by a lower provision for loan loss expense related to the decrease in the net charge-off rate.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company had total operating expenses of $118.2 million, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 6.2%, sequentially. The decline reflected lower restructuring charges and operating expenses, in both cases related to store closures and headcount reductions in the U.S. and Canada. One-time restructuring charges recognized in the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.0 million and $13.1 million, respectively, representing $3.1 million of the sequential decrease.

Net loss of $59.5 million ($1.46 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with Net loss of $186.4 million ($4.60 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The $126.9 million improvement in Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was driven by a $24.2 million increase in net revenue quarter over quarter due to product mix shift, the decline in Provision for loan loss, a $7.8 million decrease in total Operating expenses related to store closures and restructuring activities completed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the $145.2 million Goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2022, with no such charge in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $29.0 million Provision for income taxes to create a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets, and a $4.0 million increase in Interest expense.

Gross loans receivable of $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023 were slightly lower by 1.2% sequentially, primarily driven by a decrease of $55.2 million, or 6.9%, in Direct Lending Installment Loans, partially offset by an increase of $19.8 million, or 2.4%, in Canada POS Lending.

As of January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). This adoption resulted in a onetime pre-tax increase to our Allowance for loan losses of $135.2 million, which was recorded to opening Accumulated deficit and did not impact the Statement of Operations.

The Company's Net charge-off rate in the first quarter improved 326 bps, sequentially, to 11.5%, primarily driven by a change in our Direct Lending brands in Canada charge-off policies during the quarter, as part of the alignment of charge-off policies across the Company, as well as improved recoveries as a result of improvements to our credit collection processes. The Company's 91+ days delinquency ratio increased by 60 bps, sequentially, to 3.2% primarily driven by these policy changes.

As of or for the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Delinquency and Loss Ratios 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 31-60 days delinquency ratio 1.8 % 1.9 % 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 61-90 days delinquency ratio 1.5 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 1.8 % 1.9 % 91+ days delinquency ratio 3.2 % 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.0 % 2.2 % Net charge-offs 11.5 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 24.0 % 23.2 %

Funding and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, principal debt balances outstanding of $2.7 billion, which consisted of 65.5% of fixed rate or hedged variable rate debt and 34.5% of variable rate debt. We had $54.9 million of Cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated Balance Sheet and available for general corporate purposes.

As of March 31, 2023, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, together with $109.9 million in unused borrowing capacity and $140.1 million of unencumbered Gross loans receivable, provided approximately $303.6 million in available capital resources.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We've worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit.

Conference Call

CURO will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investor Relations website at http://ir.curo.com/.

You may access the call at 1-833-953-2430 (1-412-317-5759 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 17, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 1314764.

Final Results

The financial results presented and discussed herein are on a preliminary and unaudited basis; final unaudited data will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Table 1 - Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue Interest and fees revenue $ 179,437 $ 181,605 $ 180,515 $ 278,331 $ 264,956 Insurance and other income 30,036 35,593 33,605 26,073 25,240 Total revenue 209,473 217,198 214,120 304,404 290,196 Provision for losses 62,932 94,849 78,399 129,546 97,531 Net revenue 146,541 122,349 135,721 174,858 192,665 Operating Expenses Salaries and benefits 64,805 66,067 53,413 82,427 79,729 Occupancy 11,672 12,114 12,827 17,507 17,037 Advertising 2,175 3,692 5,244 12,707 10,500 Direct operations 13,092 11,832 11,729 20,293 20,274 Depreciation and amortization 9,021 8,337 9,499 8,672 9,814 Other operating expense 17,433 24,002 23,645 18,787 16,377 Total operating expenses 118,198 126,044 116,357 160,393 153,731 Other expense (income) Interest expense 58,943 54,978 50,149 42,193 38,341 Loss (income) from equity method investment 3,413 1,932 2,309 1,328 (1,584 ) Goodwill impairment - 145,241 - - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 689 3,702 - - Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,728 - (11,354 ) 4,014 (265 ) Gain on sale of business 2,027 - (68,443 ) - - Total other expense 67,111 202,840 (23,637 ) 47,535 36,492 (Loss) income before income taxes (38,768 ) (206,535 ) 43,001 (33,070 ) 2,442 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 20,703 (20,142 ) 17,348 (6,990 ) 1,106 Net (loss) income $ (59,471 ) $ (186,393 ) $ 25,653 $ (26,080 ) $ 1,336 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.46 ) $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.03 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.46 ) $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,783 40,488 40,479 40,376 40,368 Diluted 40,783 40,488 40,835 40,376 41,308

Table 2 - Consolidated Balance Sheets As of Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,935 $ 73,932 $ 45,683 $ 37,394 $ 60,209 Restricted cash 123,282 91,745 144,020 97,465 110,118 Gross loans receivable 2,062,829 2,087,833 1,894,427 1,592,815 1,628,568 Less: Allowance for loan losses (259,959 ) (122,028 ) (102,743 ) (90,286 ) (98,168 ) Loans receivable, net 1,802,870 1,965,805 1,791,684 1,502,529 1,530,400 Income taxes receivable 20,100 21,918 13,469 46,450 28,664 Prepaid expenses and other 47,295 53,057 65,167 25,370 40,112 Property and equipment, net 29,867 31,957 37,402 38,752 54,865 Investment in Katapult 20,502 23,915 25,848 28,157 29,484 Right of use asset - operating leases 54,597 61,197 64,683 64,602 114,305 Deferred tax assets 53,474 49,893 31,986 23,993 20,066 Goodwill 276,487 276,269 424,292 352,990 430,967 Intangibles, net 127,387 123,677 120,345 113,130 113,640 Other assets 10,991 15,828 12,774 8,558 9,535 Assets held for sale (1) - - - 338,779 - Total Assets $ 2,621,787 $ 2,789,193 $ 2,777,353 $ 2,678,169 $ 2,542,365 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 85,875 $ 73,827 $ 66,723 $ 81,423 $ 84,783 Deferred revenue 33,227 32,259 25,111 23,425 24,265 Lease liability - operating leases 55,468 62,847 66,370 67,339 120,593 Contingent consideration related to acquisition 18,128 16,884 15,770 30,354 26,687 Income taxes payable - - - 4 - Accrued interest 20,090 38,460 18,048 34,970 16,481 Liability for losses on CSO lender-owned consumer loans - - - - 7,166 Debt 2,627,263 2,607,314 2,449,316 2,189,431 2,090,085 Other long-term liabilities 10,552 11,736 11,563 12,146 13,679 Deferred tax liabilities - - - 12,360 5,839 Liabilities held for sale (1) - - - 111,137 - Total Liabilities $ 2,850,603 $ 2,843,327 $ 2,652,901 $ 2,562,589 $ 2,389,578 Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (228,816 ) (54,134 ) 124,452 115,580 152,787 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 2,621,787 $ 2,789,193 $ 2,777,353 $ 2,678,169 $ 2,542,365 (1) Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale represent the balance, as of June 30, 2022, for assets and liabilities, respectively, associated with the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending Business. The sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business closed in July 2022.

Table 3 - Consolidated Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022(1) Q1 2022 Gross loans receivable (5) Revolving LOC $ 1,314,695 $ 1,284,515 $ 1,129,387 $ 1,128,372 $ 1,015,338 Installment loans 748,134 803,318 765,040 652,468 613,230 Total gross loans receivable $ 2,062,829 $ 2,087,833 $ 1,894,427 $ 1,780,840 $ 1,628,568 Lending Revenue Revolving LOC $ 84,225 $ 81,170 $ 77,037 $ 96,582 $ 91,023 Installment loans 95,212 100,435 103,478 181,749 173,933 Total lending revenue $ 179,437 $ 181,605 $ 180,515 $ 278,331 $ 264,956 Lending Provision Revolving LOC $ 30,106 $ 46,745 $ 41,787 $ 40,435 $ 37,447 Installment loans 31,139 46,442 33,510 86,484 57,435 Total lending provision $ 61,245 $ 93,187 $ 75,297 $ 126,919 $ 94,882 NCOs (2) (6) Revolving LOC $ 17,953 $ 35,387 $ 30,907 $ 33,945 $ 34,372 Installment loans (5) 41,078 38,168 31,372 71,056 60,386 Total NCOs $ 59,031 $ 73,555 $ 62,279 $ 105,001 $ 94,758 NCO rate (annualized) (2) (3) (5) Revolving LOC 5.6 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 12.8 % 14.4 % Installment loans 21.5 % 19.6 % 17.6 % 44.8 % 38.8 % Total NCO rate 11.5 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 24.0 % 23.2 % ACL rate (4) (5) (6) Revolving LOC 13.3 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 6.7 % 7.0 % Installment loans 11.3 % 5.4 % 4.6 % 8.1 % 5.5 % Total ACL rate 12.6 % 5.8 % 5.4 % 6.7 % 6.0 % 31+ days past-due rate (4) (5) Revolving LOC 5.5 % 3.3 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 3.7 % Installment loans 8.2 % 9.6 % 10.2 % 9.2 % 9.0 % Total past-due rate 6.5 % 5.8 % 6.6 % 6.1 % 5.8 % (1) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (2) NCOs presented above include $0.0 million, $0.0 million, $0.5 million, $10.3 million, and $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, respectively, related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (3) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable; then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (4) We calculate (i) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (5) All balances in connection with the CSO program were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon the completion of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, as such these balances have been excluded from this amount. (6) We adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

Table 4 - Direct Lending Segment - Operating (Loss)/Income Three Months Ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total revenue $ 169,368 $ 181,925 $ 186,409 $ 281,251 $ 269,887 Provision for losses 48,364 77,724 65,020 123,584 88,817 Net revenue 121,004 104,201 121,389 157,667 181,070 Total operating expenses 103,151 111,632 102,840 143,965 137,963 Segment operating (loss) income $ 17,853 $ (7,431 ) $ 18,549 $ 13,702 $ 43,107

Table 5 - Direct Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022(1) Q1 2022 Gross loans receivable (5) Revolving LOC $ 461,443 $ 451,077 $ 439,117 $ 501,209 $ 473,562 Installment loans 748,133 803,318 765,041 652,467 613,231 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,209,576 $ 1,254,395 $ 1,204,158 $ 1,153,676 $ 1,086,793 Lending Revenue Revolving LOC $ 49,092 $ 49,915 $ 52,461 $ 75,736 $ 72,368 Installment loans 95,212 100,435 103,478 181,747 173,934 Total lending revenue $ 144,304 $ 150,350 $ 155,939 $ 257,483 $ 246,302 Lending Provision Revolving LOC $ 15,539 $ 29,620 $ 28,408 $ 34,472 $ 28,734 Installment loans 31,139 46,442 33,511 86,485 57,435 Total lending provision $ 46,678 $ 76,062 $ 61,919 $ 120,957 $ 86,169 NCOs (2) (5) Revolving LOC $ 6,234 $ 26,715 $ 24,793 $ 30,408 $ 31,645 Installment loans 41,078 38,168 29,783 43,661 38,894 Total NCOs $ 47,312 $ 64,883 $ 54,576 $ 74,069 $ 70,539 NCO rate (annualized) (2) (3) (5) Revolving LOC 5.5 % 23.8 % 20.9 % 25.0 % 27.6 % Installment loans 21.5 % 19.3 % 16.7 % 27.7 % 25.3 % Total NCO rate 15.6 % 20.9 % 18.4 % 26.5 % 26.3 % ACL rate (4) (5) (6) Revolving LOC 25.6 % 8.4 % 7.9 % 9.3 % 9.2 % Installment loans 11.3 % 5.4 % 4.6 % 6.9 % 4.4 % Total ACL rate 16.8 % 6.5 % 5.8 % 7.9 % 6.5 % 31+ days past-due rate (4) (5) Revolving LOC 8.4 % 4.1 % 5.1 % 5.8 % 5.8 % Installment loans 8.2 % 9.6 % 10.2 % 9.7 % 9.3 % Total past-due rate 8.3 % 7.6 % 8.3 % 8.0 % 7.8 % (1) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (2) NCOs presented above include $0.0 million, $0.0 million, $0.5 million, $10.3 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (3) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable, then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (4) We calculate (i) ACL rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (5) All balances in connection with the CSO program were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon the completion of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending Business, as such these balances have been excluded from this amount. (6) We adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

Table 6 - Canada POS Lending Segment - Operating Income/(Loss) Three Months Ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total revenue $ 40,105 $ 35,273 $ 27,710 $ 23,154 $ 20,309 Provision for losses 14,568 17,125 13,378 5,963 8,714 Net revenue 25,537 18,148 14,332 17,191 11,595 Total operating expenses 15,047 14,412 13,519 16,427 15,768 Segment operating income (loss) $ 10,490 $ 3,736 $ 813 $ 764 $ (4,173 )

Table 7 - Canada POS Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Revolving LOC Gross loans receivable $ 853,253 $ 833,438 $ 690,270 $ 627,163 $ 541,776 Lending revenue $ 35,133 $ 31,255 $ 24,575 $ 20,846 $ 18,655 Lending provision $ 14,568 $ 17,125 $ 13,379 $ 5,963 $ 8,714 NCOs $ 11,719 $ 8,672 $ 6,114 $ 3,537 $ 2,727 NCO rate (annualized) (1) 5.6 % 4.4 % 3.6 % 2.4 % 2.0 % ACL rate (2) (3) 6.7 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.5 % 5.1 % 31+ days past-due rate (2) 3.9 % 2.9 % 3.6 % 2.8 % 1.8 % (1) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable then we annualized the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (2) We calculate (i) ACL rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (3) We adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include projections, estimates and assumptions about various matters, such as future financial and operational performance, including our belief in the benefits of our business transformation and differentiated operating model, our ability to execute on our plan to profitability and demonstrate continued access to capital markets and our ability to execute on our business plan, support our customers and remain focused on generating long-term sustainable returns for our investors. In addition, words such as "guidance," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "step," "plan," "predict," "focused," "project," "is likely," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "will," "confident," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our ability to achieve these forward-looking statements is based on certain assumptions, judgments and other factors, both within and outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: risks relating to the uncertainty of projected financial and operational information and forecasts, including errors in our internal forecasts; our ability to manage growth; our dependence on third-party lenders to provide the cash we need to fund our loans and our ability to affordably access third-party financing; our level of indebtedness; the effects of competition on our business; our ability to attract and retain customers; global economic, market, financial, political or health conditions or events; actions of regulators and the impact of those actions on our business; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and analytics and keep up with that of our competitors; disruption of our information technology systems that adversely affect our business operations; ineffective pricing of the credit risk of our prospective or existing customers; inaccurate information supplied by customers or third parties that could lead to errors in judging customers' qualifications to receive loans; improper disclosure of customer personal data; failure of third parties who provide products, services or support to us; disruption to our relationships with banks and other third-party electronic payment solutions providers as well as other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These projections, estimates and assumptions may prove to be inaccurate in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. There may be additional risks that we presently do not know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement for any reason.

