7-Eleven Canada and Too Good To Go Team Up To Eliminate Food Waste

Saving money, food and the planet is as convenient as shopping at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven, a leading retailer of convenient fresh foods and beverages, proves that food waste can be saved at every level

Widespread rollout follows a successful 37 store pilot

350+ 7-Eleven Canada stores are live on the Too Good To Go app today; with more to be introduced across the platform in the coming months

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food, is thrilled to announce that as of today Canadians can save food from 7-Eleven Canada locations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and Ontario.

More than 350 7-Eleven Canada stores will now be live on the Too Good To Go app. The widespread rollout follows a successful 37-store, three-month pilot in which the partnership saved more than 8,000 food bags from waste, amounting to more than 20,000kg of Co2 diverted from landfills or the equivalent of 33 flights from Vancouver to New York City.

When food is not consumed, the time, energy and resources that went into making, distributing and storing that food also go to waste. Globally more than 40% of all food produced goes to waste and in Canada more than 58% of all food produced is lost or wasted. This is food that can be consumed and thanks to partnerships like the one 7-Eleven Canada is making with Too Good To Go Canadians will now have even more variety to help eliminate food waste and its effects.

"Our partnership with 7-Eleven Canada will give thousands of Canadians access to an easy-to-use method that allows them to save food and money," said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Director. "Everyone can play a part, while also eating great food; as 7-Eleven Canada has proven, being sustainable doesn't have to come at a sacrifice."

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that food doesn't end up in our landfills. By working together with Too Good To Go, we not only reduce food waste but also provide our customers with a more affordable and sustainable option while doing our part for the environment," said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "It's a win-win for everyone involved, and we are proud to be a part of this movement towards a more sustainable future."

Consumers can purchase 7-Eleven Surprise Bags via Too Good To Go for - the retail price. The Surprise Bag represents the unpredictable nature of food waste, the contents of which will include items that are perfectly good to eat but did not sell during the course of business. 7-Eleven Canada is currently offering three categories of bags: prepared foods, grocery items and baked goods. Each bag is different and could include items such as sandwiches, croissants, baked goods, milk, and many other delicious items.

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go as well as tips and tricks to eliminate food waste follow on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.can.

-30-

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licences more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 205 million meals from more than 190,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at www.instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can .

###

Contact

Sarah Soteroff

Senior PR Manager, North America

416.838.0077

ssoteroff@toogoodtogo.com

SOURCE: Too Good To Go

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753834/7-Eleven-Canada-and-Too-Good-To-Go-Team-Up-To-Eliminate-Food-Waste