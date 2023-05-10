Meristem Communities Announces Groundbreaking of Indigo Commons, a Connected Mixed-Use Town Center With Tenant-Owned Retailers in the Heart of New Indigo Neighborhood

Complete with retail, restaurants and outdoor spaces, Indigo Commons is being designed for human connections and will provide unique ways for small business owners to thrive

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Meristem Communities, a Houston-based real estate development company committed to creating Places for People, has announced the groundbreaking of Indigo Commons, the mixed-use town center and heart of the 235-acre Indigo neighborhood in Fort Bend County, Texas. Indigo Commons will create new energy and engagement in the community with a wide variety of small businesses including specialty food and beverage offerings, boutique shops, neighborhood services and office and multi-family residential space. Meristem is providing ownership opportunities for small businesses at Indigo Commons, which empowers local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, build real estate equity and create a legacy that helps shape the neighborhood.

Courtesy of CultivateLAND

"As we were designing the community, we knew we wanted Indigo Commons to have unifying characteristics that invite engagement between residents, visitors and shopkeepers," said Clayton Garrett, partner at Meristem Communities. "We drew inspiration from traditional Main Streets where buildings are at a human scale and encourage interaction. It's the mix of retail, commercial and small businesses open from the start in Indigo that will encourage social connection and a strong local economy. So different than traditional suburban communities, which are mostly just residential."

Courtesy of CultivateLAND

Garrett continued, "We're proud to be part of Fort Bend County, which is one of the most diverse and entrepreneurial counties in the nation. People from all over the world call Fort Bend home because of the inclusive culture,exceptional schools and beautiful communities. Indigo Commons will reflect this vibrant lifestyle by accommodating an eclectic assortment of small businesses in a neighborhood that's safe, human-oriented and pedestrian-friendly."

Utilizing incremental development, Indigo Commons will deliver spaces that prioritize small businesses while meeting the cultural and practical needs of the community. First-floor spaces in Indigo Commons will be focused on active retail, inviting people to shop, dine and explore. The second and third floors of the buildings will be a combination of offices or residences depending on the building location and the needs of the local business owners.

Courtesy of CultivateLAND

"Merchants, shopkeepers and small businesses are a huge part of our vision at Indigo and what really sets Indigo Commons apart is the opportunity for small businesses to own a commercial space within the neighborhood," said Scott Snodgrass, partner at Meristem Communities. "In the same way that we carefully planned our residential neighborhood to make sure we had a wide diversity of homes for different family formations and life stages, we took the same approach when we looked at Indigo Commons. We decided to first offer smaller square footages that are more appropriate for independent enterprises, with the opportunity to purchase their own buildings. We want shopkeepers and merchants to be able to grow their businesses while growing their equity - just as you do when you purchase a home - with no landlords and no rent increases. They deserve to feel confident that the brick and mortar of their legacy can be passed along. It's an unusual opportunity in our market, but we believe it's crucial to creating equity, providing an authentic experience for residents and for Indigo as a community to grow and thrive."

Small business owners can choose from a collection of six diverse configurations with a range of appropriately sized square footage plans and storefront options including: a two-story, 1,600-square-foot retail and office space; a three-story, 2,400-square-foot retail/office/residential space; and four different retail/residential spaces ranging from 2-3 stories between 1,600 and 3,200 square feet. A seventh custom option is available for businesses that might have a different need.

Courtesy of CultivateLAND

To help small businesses navigate and access the three different paths to purchase at Indigo Commons, Meristem Communities is working closely with SBA preferred lenders including local agencies and banks, and engaging with the City of Richmond, Fort Bend County, local chambers, small business organizations and more.

Committed to fostering a healthy and prosperous business environment for entrepreneurs of all sizes, Meristem Communities is also planning to offer micro-scale startups additional opportunities at Indigo Commons, whether that means renting a cabinet that opens on the outside of a building, a having a space to park a food cart for a few hours or a place to pull up a food truck.

"Simply put, Indigo Commons is going to be a game changer for the local Fort Bend economy," said Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy. "Meristem Communities has a creative vision and a contagious energy that we don't often see in commercial developments. They're fully committed to making Indigo Commons an active hub that enables all types of businesses to grow and prosper. I know it will be an enticing opportunity for local business owners and a great asset to the County."

The priority registration list to join Indigo Commons is currently open. For more information and updates on Indigo and Indigo Commons, visit IndigoCommunity.com and IndigoCommons.com.

Courtesy of CultivateLAND

About Meristem Communities

Meristem Communities is a Houston-based real estate development company exploring how healthy communities are developed and nourished. Established in 2021 by founding partners Clayton Garrett and Scott Snodgrass, the company believes that the best places on Earth are born when spaces are thoughtfully designed and communities are empowered to care for them. Meristem's first neighborhood, Indigo, is currently in development in Fort Bend County, Texas with a projected phase one grand opening in early 2024. Upon completion, the 235-acre neighborhood will feature approximately 750 residential units, 42 acres devoted to agriculture, and 12 acres of mixed-use commercial development. For more information, visit Meristemcommunities.com.

CONTACT:

Katy Biggerstaff

kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Meristem Communities

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753798/Meristem-Communities-Announces-Groundbreaking-of-Indigo-Commons-a-Connected-Mixed-Use-Town-Center-With-Tenant-Owned-Retailers-in-the-Heart-of-New-Indigo-Neighborhood