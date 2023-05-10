Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 AM (PST) / 1:00 PM (EST) on the same day.

BuildDirect First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM (PST) / 1:00 PM (EST)

Live Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ROakbKeORZ6vEO5A2ymagg

The Company will host a Q&A session during the webinar.

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations.

Change to the Board of Directors

The Company also announced today that Peg Hunter is stepping down from her role as Director of the Company, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board, we would like to thank Peg for her service to BuildDirect and we wish her all of the best," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com.

For further information:

Matt Alexander,

Interim CFO

1.778.382.7748

BuildDirect Investor Relations

ir@builddirect.com

1.905.347.5569

