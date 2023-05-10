Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (OTC Pink: SNAVF) (FSE: S3O) ("Star" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its new innovative product, 'The Star Digital Twin' technology designed to revolutionize the aviation industry through real time inflight analysis, a connected aircraft, and artificial intelligence ("AI") analytics to develop a live 3D virtual model of an operating aircraft. Star is also pleased to announce that it has filed for a patent with the United States Patent Office ("USPTO") as well as the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO").

Star launched the product during a masterclass held at AFRAA's 11th Aviation Stakeholders Conference held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on May 9th, 2023. The patent-pending technology enables airlines to have a real time virtual window into their aircrafts to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and overall customer experience.

Anoop Brar, Interim-CEO and Inventor, shares, "The inspiration for an operational aircraft Digital Twin technology came from widely used use cases such as operational models in oil & gas, simulation of engine manufacturing and IoT ("Internet of Things") technology. The Digital Twin is an advanced, data-driven solution that creates a live, connected, virtual replica of an asset by leveraging inflight data through Star's connected aircraft ecosystem, and by leveraging cloud-based artificial intelligence analytics. Participants at the AFRAA Convention were thrilled to learn about the futuristic technology and its potential to digitally transform the aviation industry. The Digital Twin is a game-changer, allowing airlines to remotely access an unprecedented level of information about their aircraft while inflight. We are committed to driving the industry forward through innovation and collaboration, and the launch of the Digital Twin at the 11th AFRAA Convention marks a significant step in that journey."

Star has patented the systems and methods to create a digital twin of an operational aircraft that will provide operators with real time, remote flight data, and lay the foundation for aviation digital transformation. The effectiveness of the Digital Twin relies on accurate flight data, seamless connectivity, and advanced analytics capabilities. This cutting-edge approach enables a comprehensive analysis of the aircraft's performance and systems, and data analysis that can be unlocked for a wealth of actionable insights to airlines, maintenance crews, and regulators.

Star's Digital Twin technology is built on the foundation of three key processes, which include:

Inflight Analysis: At its core, the Digital Twin technology works by continuously collecting and analyzing data from an aircraft's various sensors and systems during flight. This data is then processed inflight onboard Star's edge computer, the STAR-ISMS®, using advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Real-time monitoring and analysis of an aircraft's critical systems, including engine performance, fuel consumption, and structural integrity, allow for predictive maintenance and proactive decision-making.

The Connected Aircraft: Seamless integration with existing onboard systems, and a cloud-based data server through satellites and cellular networks, enables real time data exchange between the aircraft's onboard computers and the ground. Data is automatically stored in cloud-based data servers referred to as 'Data Lakes' and 'Data Warehouses'.

Software Analytics: Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as machine learning algorithms process and analyze vast amounts of data from the data lake, identifying patterns and trends, and visualizing the data in 2D, 3D, graphical and tabular formats. The ability to analyze and visualize data empowers airlines to remotely monitor their aircraft and optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve the passenger experience.

The launch of Digital Twin technology is a significant milestone for Star and the aviation industry, as it offers unparalleled insights into an aircraft's performance and condition. By harnessing the power of AI and real-time inflight analysis, airlines can now proactively enhance safety, optimize maintenance and operations.

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. is a Canadian Avionics manufacturing company that provides a complete ecosystem of aircraft hardware, software, and analytics solutions.

The Star Digital Twin technology is a virtual model of an asset that offers operators with live remote monitoring and a virtual window into the aircraft. Star manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, and the STAR-A.D.S.® System which form the foundation of developing the Digital Twin technology.

The Star-ISMS® is the world's first 'Inflight Safety Monitoring System', which continuously analyzes flight data onboard an aircraft, detects alerts and anomalies, and transmits data to the ground using Iridium satellite system.

The STAR-A.D.S.® System is a software analytics dashboard that has capabilities of real time fleet tracking, live aircraft performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and optimize maintenance and operations, while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Star expects or anticipates may occur in the future.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Star's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Star or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding; growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Star undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NEITHER CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

