Relativity's Justice for Change Programme Expands to EMEA

Broadening access to Relativity's EMEA community advances the global fight for social and racial justice

LONDON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the launch of its Justice for Change programme in EMEA. With the expansion, Relativity will provide free use of its SaaS product, RelativityOne, to EMEA-based organisations as they pursue racial and social justice within their communities. Justice for Change works to close the gap in access to justice across demographics worldwide by equipping organisations with the technology they need to do so.





Selected projects receive up to 500 GB and 10 users for 24 months, along with administrative and project management support from Relativity and its partners. Justice for Change has supported over 60 justice-oriented matters to date and has 27 participating organisations. Following the programme's successful launches in the United States in 2020, Australia and New Zealand in 2022 and, most recently, Canada, this expansion into EMEA demonstrates the programme's global value and Relativity's continued commitment to leveraging its technology for the creation of a more just world.

"We are thrilled to bring our Justice for Change programme to EMEA, and look forward to empowering those fighting for justice in communities across the region," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "Our customers and partners have been unwavering in their support as we've scaled this program globally, and they have proven time and time again that the possibilities are limitless when you combine the brightest minds and most innovative technology in e-discovery to power the pursuit of justice."

Currently, two Europe-based cases have been approved through Justice for Change and four partners in the region are involved in the programme including Alvarez & Marsal, Complete Discovery Source (CDS), Epiq and Intelligent Voice. Epiq and CDS Legal are Justice for Change's first hosting partners in the EMEA region. Both customers have been involved in the programme since its inception with CDS being the first ever engaged Justice for Change hosting partner. In supporting the expansion of Justice for Change, Epiq and CDS Legal will provide project management and technical support for cases in EMEA.

"Epiq is excited to be a hosting partner for the Justice for Change programme and its important role supporting pro bono matters tackling racial equity and social justice," said Justin Collins, Regional Vice President, EMEA, at Epiq. "We look forward to continuing our work from the Americas in providing project management and technical support to users in each Justice for Change case. The global Epiq team see the programme as a great opportunity to help make a difference for under-served communities, whilst providing opportunities for Epiq staff to volunteer their time in support of a great cause."

"As an early supporter of Justice for Change, CDS is proud to expand our service of these critical legal processes as the initial partner for Justice for Change in EMEA," said Chris O'Connor, Director of eDiscovery Strategy, CDS. "We look forward to working with our Relativity Partners and case managers to provide the technology expertise they need to pursue justice, ultimately transforming lives and empowering their communities."

The news of the programme expansion comes one week before the largest e-discovery event in EMEA, Relativity Fest London. Relativity Fest London is Relativity's annual, region-focused conference designed to educate and connect the legal and e-discovery communities. This year, Relativity Fest London will take place on the 16th May at etc. venues 133 Houndsditch. Those interested in attending can register for free here.

Organisations interested in applying to the Justice for Change programme should fill out this form.

