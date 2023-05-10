DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 81.9252
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38802
CODE: TPHG LN
ISIN: LU1681038086
