"We continued to execute on our national expansion strategy and delivered strong operational performance during the quarter. However, we had two prior period developments that had an unfavorable financial impact on our first quarter results. Looking ahead, we're encouraged by our run-rates for revenue and adjusted EBITDA exiting the quarter, and are reaffirming our full year 2023 guidance," said Carlos de Solo, Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Total Value-Based Care membership of 268,000, up 274% year-over-year.

Medicare Advantage Membership of 95,500, up 181% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $173.0 million, up 26% year-over-year.

Net loss was $82.1 million, compared to net loss of $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. 1

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.1 million, compared to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. 2

Platform Contribution was $24.7 million, compared to $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. 2

Medical Expense Ratio was 75.2%, compared to 72.6% for the first quarter of 2022.

De novo pre-opening costs and post-opening losses for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.9 million.3

Financial Outlook for Full Year 2023

CareMax is reaffirming the following full year 2023 financial guidance:

Year-end Medicare Advantage membership of 110,000 to 120,000, up 18% to 28% year-over-year.

Total revenue of $700 million to $750 million, up 11% to 19% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $35 million, up 13% to 59% year-over-year, compared to $22 million for the year-ended December 31, 2022. De novo pre-opening costs and post-opening losses are no longer added back to the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, and are anticipated to be approximately $25 million in 2023.

1 Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 includes a $98.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment, partially offset by a $36.1 million non-cash gain on remeasurement of contingent earnout liabilities. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and Platform Contribution are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. 3 De novo pre-opening costs represent (1) incremental payroll costs from employees specifically associated with the operational, contractual, physical, or regulatory infrastructure for de novo centers, prior to their opening; (2) legal costs incurred directly associated with the de novo centers, prior to their opening, which includes services such as execution of leases, health plan contracts and other agreements; (3) other expenses related to diligence, design, permitting, and other "soft costs" at new sites; and (4) rent and facility expenses prior to center opening. De novo post-opening losses include center-level operating losses recognized at a de novo center until the center breaks even, up to 18 months after opening, which consist of revenue, external provider costs and cost of care allocated for the de novo center.

About CareMax

Founded in 2011, CareMax is a value-based care delivery system that utilizes a proprietary technology-enabled platform and multi-specialty, whole person health model to deliver comprehensive, preventative and coordinated care for its members. With over 200,000 Medicare Value-Based Care Members across 10 states, and fully integrated, Five-Star Quality rated health and wellness centers, CareMax is redefining healthcare across the country by reducing costs, improving overall outcomes and promoting health equity for seniors. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, strategy and financial performance. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses, including the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Steward transaction; the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Steward transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions; the impact of COVID-19 or any variant thereof or any other pandemic or epidemic on the Company's business and results of operation; the Company's ability to attract new patients; the availability of sites for de novo centers and the costs of opening such de novo centers; changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and receptivity to the Company's services; the Company's ability to continue its growth, including in new markets; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business, in particular with respect to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with health plans and other key payers; any delay, modification or cancellation of government contracts; the Company's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including funds to satisfy its liquidity needs and the Company's ability to comply with the covenants under the agreements governing its indebtedness; the Company's ability to address the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians; risks related to future acquisitions; the Company's ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting and the impact of any prior period developments. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law, and forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain financial information and data contained in this press release is unaudited and does not conform to Regulation S-X. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in, or may be presented differently in, any periodic filing, information or proxy statement, or prospectus or registration statement to be filed by the Company with the SEC. Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Platform Contribution and margin thereof have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures of financial results are not GAAP measures of our financial results or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial results, cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes.

The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. For this reason, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other companies' similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results.

A reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA and Platform Contribution to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included below. A reconciliation of projected 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not included in this press release because, without unreasonable efforts, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or timing of non-GAAP adjustments that are used to calculate this. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

Use of Pro Forma Financial Information and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain of the information presented in the Non-GAAP Financial Summary and in the reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures includes pro forma information derived from the unaudited pro forma statements of operations which are provided for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the operating results or financial position that would have occurred if the acquisitions of IMC and Care Holdings had occurred in the stated historical periods, nor are they indicative of the future results or financial position of the combined company. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations do not give effect to the potential impact of any anticipated synergies, operating efficiencies or cost savings that may result from the acquisitions of IMC and Care Holdings, any integration costs or tax deductibility of transaction costs.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA presented on a pro forma basis gives effect to the acquisitions of IMC and Care Holdings as if they had occurred in historical periods. Such non-GAAP financial measures do not necessarily reflect what the Company's Adjusted EBITDA would have been had the acquisitions occurred on the dates indicated.

CAREMAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,222 $ 41,626 Accounts receivable, net 158,989 151,036 Risk settlement assets 858 707 Other current assets 5,928 3,968 Total Current Assets 209,998 197,336 Property and equipment, net 22,726 21,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,018 108,937 Goodwill, net 602,643 700,643 Intangible assets, net 118,189 123,585 Deferred debt issuance costs 1,842 1,685 Other assets 27,286 17,550 Total Assets $ 1,097,701 $ 1,170,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,134 $ 7,687 Accrued expenses 18,602 18,631 Risk settlement liabilities 13,868 14,171 Related party debt, net 31,548 30,277 Current portion of third-party debt, net 274 253 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,898 5,512 Other current liabilities 4,103 790 Total Current Liabilities 80,428 77,322 Derivative warrant liabilities 2,868 3,974 Long-term debt, net 260,642 230,725 Long-term operating lease liabilities 106,291 96,539 Contingent earnout liability 98,425 134,561 Other liabilities 9,283 8,075 Total Liabilities 557,938 551,196 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (1,000,000 shares authorized; one share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) - - Class A common stock ($0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 111,360,802 and 111,332,584 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 11 11 Additional paid-in-capital 659,424 657,126 Accumulated deficit (119,672 ) (37,590 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 539,763 619,547 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,097,701 $ 1,170,743

CAREMAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Medicare risk-based revenue $ 121,593 $ 107,747 Medicaid risk-based revenue 25,626 20,165 Government value-based care revenue 10,010 - Other revenue 15,754 9,008 Total revenue 172,983 136,920 Operating expenses External provider costs 110,673 92,856 Cost of care 38,627 27,349 Sales and marketing 3,765 3,301 Corporate, general and administrative 23,945 18,978 Depreciation and amortization 6,576 5,062 Goodwill impairment 98,000 - Acquisition related costs 20 266 Total operating expenses 281,606 147,811 Operating loss (108,623 ) (10,890 ) Nonoperating income (expense) Interest expense, net (10,458 ) (1,728 ) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 1,107 (3,536 ) Gain (loss) on remeasurement of contingent earnout liabilities 36,136 - Other income (expense), net (66 ) (462 ) 26,718 (5,726 ) Loss before income tax (81,904 ) (16,616 ) Income tax expense (177 ) (181 ) Net loss $ (82,082 ) $ (16,797 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 111,360,802 87,367,972 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 111,360,802 87,367,972 Net loss per share Basic $ (0.74 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.19 )

CAREMAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (82,082 ) $ (16,797 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents Depreciation and amortization expense 6,576 5,062 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,839 378 Stock-based compensation expense 2,298 1,087 Income tax provision 177 181 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (1,107 ) 3,536 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent earnout liabilities (36,136 ) - Payment-in-kind interest expense 2,453 - Provision for credit losses (104 ) - Goodwill impairment 98,000 - Other non-cash, net 1,080 21 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,850 ) (10,992 ) Other current assets (1,961 ) (627 ) Risk settlement assets and liabilities (454 ) (84 ) Other assets (9,735 ) (52 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 1,445 - Accounts payable (500 ) 1,470 Accrued expenses (29 ) 3,675 Other liabilities 4,343 1,002 Net cash used in operating activities (21,746 ) (12,139 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (2,286 ) (1,467 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,286 ) (1,467 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt, net 27,000 - Principal payments of debt (25 ) (1,570 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (348 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26,627 (1,570 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,596 (15,176 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 41,626 47,917 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 44,222 $ 32,740

Non-GAAP Financial Summary Three Months Ended March 31, $ in thousands 2023 2022 Medicare risk-based revenue $ 121,593 $ 107,747 Medicaid risk-based revenue 25,626 20,165 Government value-based care revenue 10,010 - Other revenue 15,754 9,008 Total revenue 172,983 136,920 External provider costs 110,673 92,856 Cost of care 37,627 26,854 Platform contribution 24,683 17,210 Platform contribution margin (%) 14.3 % 12.6 % Sales and marketing $ 3,765 $ 3,301 Corporate, general and administrative 20,979 10,139 Adjusted operating expenses 24,744 13,440 Adjusted EBITDA $ (61 ) $ 3,769

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (82,082 ) $ (16,797 ) Interest expense, net 10,458 1,728 Depreciation and amortization 6,576 5,062 Remeasurement of warrant and contingent earnout liabilities (37,242 ) 3,536 Goodwill impairment 98,000 - Stock-based compensation 2,298 1,087 Business Combination integration costs (1) 1,066 5,114 Acquisition and integration related costs (2) 622 3,429 Other (3) 66 430 Income tax provision (benefit) 177 181 Adjusted EBITDA $ (61 ) $ 3,769 Memo: De Novo Pre-Opening Costs $ 1,975 $ 973 De Novo Post-Opening Costs 3,885 1,119

(1) Represents initial costs to set up public company processes, incremental compensation and vendor expenses identified as temporary or duplicative and expected to be rationalized in the short term, and legal and professional expenses outside of the ordinary course of business, which are being incurred as part of the Company's efforts as it integrates the two privately held companies that were combined in the Business Combination. Significant components of Business Combination integration costs were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Consulting and legal fees (a) $ 282 $ 3,190 Compensation costs (b) 351 760 Other (c) 433 1,164 $ 1,066 $ 5,114

(a) Represents consulting and legal costs directly associated with efforts related to integration of the two privately held companies that were combined in the Business Combination. (b) Represents incremental compensation expense directly associated with efforts related to integration of the two privately held companies that were combined in the Business Combination. (c) Represents primarily vendor expenses identified as temporary or duplicative and/or expenses outside the ordinary course of business and not necessary to run the Company's business.

(2) Includes all costs recognized in acquisition related costs in our consolidated statements of operations and incremental payroll compensation expense for employees directly associated with services to achieve synergies related to closed transactions. Significant components of acquisition and integration related costs were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Advisor and other professional fees (a) $ 42 $ 1,622 Compensation costs (b) 580 1,808 $ 622 $ 3,429

(a) Includes payments to our third-party transaction advisory firm associated with transaction contracts, including the Steward transaction that was closed in November 2022. Also, costs include legal and accounting fees directly associated with contemplated or closed transactions. (b) Includes incremental payroll compensation expense for employees directly associated with services to achieve synergies related to closed transactions.

(3) Components of other were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Tax-related costs $ - $ 265 Other 66 165 $ 66 $ 430

Non-GAAP Operating Metrics Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2022 Centers 62 48 Markets 7 6 Patients (MCREM)* 225,100 50,600 Patients in value-based care arrangements (MCREM) 99.0 % 79.8 % Platform Contribution ($, millions) $ 24.7 $ 17.2 * MCREM defined as Medicare Equivalent Members, which assumes the level of support received by a Medicare patient is equivalent to that received by three Medicaid or Commercial patients.

Reconciliation to Platform Contribution Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Gross profit (a) $ 17.1 $ 11.2 Depreciation and amortization 6.6 5.1 Stock-based compensation 1.0 0.4 Other adjustments (b) - 0.5 Platform Contribution $ 24.7 $ 17.2 (a) Gross profit reflects the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense previously included in corporate, general and administrative expenses, which decreased gross profit by $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (b) Represents incremental costs relating to one-time operational projects.

Calculation of the Medical Expense Ratio Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 External provider costs $ 110,673 $ 92,856 Medicare and Medicaid risk-based revenue 147,219 127,912 Medical Expense Ratio 75.2 % 72.6 %

