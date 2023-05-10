IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), the nation's first technology-based powersports platform, today announced operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. RumbleOn management is hosting an earnings call to discuss the Company's results today, May 10, 2023, at 7:30 am CT (8:30 am ET).

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total Unit Sales of 17,336, primarily comprised of 10,436 New Units and 6,900 Used Units, resulting in New:Used ratio of 1.5x, similar to prior quarter

Total Company Revenue of $346.3 million

Total Company Gross Profit of $91.0 million; Total Company Gross Profit Margin of 26.3% increased 110 bps sequentially

Net Loss of $(16.9) million with Diluted Loss per Share of $(1.04)

Adjusted Net Income of $0.8 million with Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.05

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million, impacted by gross margin compression and a lag in the impact of SG&A reductions

Management Commentary

Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "In the first quarter, we experienced normal seasonality, delivering revenue and unit sales in line with our expectations. We achieved this in the face of unprecedented industry-wide new vehicle inventory rebalancing over the course of the Q4 and Q1 of this year, not to mention significant atypical seasonal weather disruptions. These factors have not altered our Five Pillar plan to profitably grow our Company. They have slowed us down a bit, but we proactively managed through these difficult headwinds and are back on plan in March and April."

"In 2023, we will continue to implement the Five Pillars of our strategy: self-funding, reduction and refinancing of debt, technology, continuing to improve the customer experience, and increasing market share through organic growth and M&A. We are intently focused on striking the right balance between prudent investment in our business and expense control, given the current economic environment. We will see the effects of these SG&A reductions flow through the remainder of the year and are confident in the outlook we previously provided," concluded Chesrown.

First Quarter 2023 - Summary Financial Results

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in accompanying financial schedules.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons in the narrative are on a sequential basis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

(Unaudited) $ in millions except per share amounts Three Months Ended Change Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Total Unit Sales (#) 17,336 18,419 19,380 (5.9)% (11)% Total Revenue $346.3 $369.5 $445.2 (6.3)% (22)% Gross Profit $91.0 $93.1 $105.2 (2.3)% (13)% Gross Profit Margin 26.3% 25.2% 23.6% 110 bps 270 bps Net Income (Loss) $(16.9) $(287.7) $9.1 (94.1)% nm Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $(1.04) $(17.80) $0.58 (94.2)% nm Adjusted EBITDA $10.7 $18.7 $31.4 (42.5)% (66)% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $0.8 $(11.0) $14.7 107.3% (95)% Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $0.05 $(0.68) $0.94 107.4% 95% nm = not meaningful

Total Unit Sales of 17,336 units declined (5.9)%, driven by typical seasonality in the powersports business.

Total Revenue of $346.3 million declined (6.3)%. The Powersports Segment revenue was essentially flat.

Total Gross Profit of $91.0 million declined (2.3)% and Gross Profit Margin was 26.3%, up from 25.2%. Sequential increase in gross profit margin was in line with our prior expectations.

Operating Expenses were $91.8 million, or 26.5% of revenue, compared to $98.1 million, or 26.6% of revenue. Total stock-based compensation was $2.9 million up from $2.1 million in the prior quarter.

Net Loss was $(16.9) million, or (4.9)% of revenue, compared to $(287.7) million, or (77.9)% of revenue. Loss per diluted share was $(1.04) compared to $(17.80).

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) was $0.8 million, or 0.2% of revenue, compared to $(11.0) million or (3.0)% of revenue. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share was $0.05 compared to $(0.68).

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million, compared to $18.7 million. The sequential decrease in adjusted EBITDA of (42.5)% was driven by modest gross margin compression in the Powersports Segment, and lower gross profit contribution from the Automotive Segment.

Cash and Restricted Cash as of March 31, 2023 was approximately $61.8 million, and total debt was $376.8 million. Availability under our short-term revolving floorplan credit facilities totaled approximately $159.1 million.

Total Available Liquidity, defined as unrestricted cash plus availability under floorplan credit facilities for inventory on hand at March 31, 2023, totaled approximately $97.4 million.

Cash Flow provided by Operating Activities was $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which was positively impacted by $13.4 million of trade floorplan borrowings used for inventory purchases.

Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding were 16,224,122 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2023, RumbleOn had 16,295,735 total shares of Class B common stock, and 50,000 shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Full Year 2023 - Financial Outlook

RumbleOn is reaffirming its outlook for the full year 2023 as follows:

Total Powersports and Transportation Revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, compared to Powersports and Transportation Revenue of $1.46 billion in 2022.

of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, compared to Powersports and Transportation Revenue of $1.46 billion in 2022. Powersports GPU of approximately $5,700 compared to $6,159 in 2022.

of approximately $5,700 compared to $6,159 in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million to $105 million.

First Quarter 2023 - Segment Results

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a sequential basis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Powersports Segment

(Unaudited) $ in millions except per unit Three Months Ended Change Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Unit Sales (#) New 10,436 10,633 9,677 (1.9)% 8% Used 6,785 6,917 7,080 (1.9)% (4)% Total Powersports Unit Sales 17,221 17,550 16,757 (1.9)% 3% Revenue New $156.4 $149.8 $152.6 4.4% 2% Used $76.9 $77.8 $87.3 (1.2)% (12)% Finance & Insurance, net $27.2 $27.6 $27.5 (1.4)% (1)% Parts, Services, and Accessories $59.1 $65.3 $54.7 (9.5)% 8% Total Powersports Revenue $319.6 $320.5 $322.1 (0.3)% (1)% Gross Profit New $23.7 $25.3 $31.2 (6.3)% (24)% Used $8.5 $10.4 $15.2 (18.3)% (44)% Finance & Insurance, net $27.2 $27.6 $27.5 (1.4)% (1)% Parts, Services, and Accessories $27.3 $26.4 $25.3 3.4% 8% Total Powersports Gross Profit $86.7 $89.7 $99.2 (3.3)% (13)% Powersports GPU1 $5,349 $5,420 $6,284 (1.3)% (15)% 1 Calculated as total powersports gross profit divided by new and used retail powersports units sold.

Used Powersports Units, which includes used retail and wholesale Powersports Units, declined (1.9)% sequentially. Sequential declines are primarily the result of our decision to slow down used vehicle acquisitions while new inventory normalized.

Used Powersports Revenue declined (1.2)% sequentially due to intentional slowing of used inventory acquisition and anticipated seasonality.

Used Powersports Gross Profit declined (18.3)% sequentially due primarily to modest mix shift towards wholesale in the quarter, as well as input cost inflation.

New Powersports Revenue increased 4.4% sequentially, despite a (1.9)% reduction in unit sales, driven by increased supply of new inventory and favorable price mix in consumer demand.

New Powersports Gross Profit declined (6.3)% sequentially due primarily to higher inventory acquisition costs.

Powersports GPU was $5,349, a decrease of (1.3)% sequentially.1

Vehicle Logistics Segment

(Unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Change Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Vehicles Transported (#) 23,775 18,390 21,831 29.3% 8.9% Vehicle Logistics Revenue $15.0 $11.5 $13.6 30.4% 10.3% Vehicle Logistics Gross Profit $3.7 $2.9 $2.6 27.6% 42.3%

Revenue from the Vehicle Logistics Segment increased 30.4% sequentially, driven by an increase in the number of vehicles transported and slight increase in revenue per vehicle transported to $631.0 in the first quarter.

Gross profit for this segment was up sequentially, driven by a 29.3% increase in the number of vehicles transported.

Automotive Segment

(Unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Change Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Automotive Unit Sales (#) 115 869 2,623 (86.8)% (95.6)% Automotive Revenue $11.9 $37.8 $110.7 (68.5)% (89.3)% Automotive Gross Profit $0.7 $0.7 $3.4 -% (79.4)%

Revenue from the Automotive Segment declined (86.8)% sequentially, primarily driven by the Company's strategic decision to purchase and sell fewer automotive units, as this business continues to wind down.

Gross Profit was down due to a decrease in unit sales and high wholesale costs.

Conference Call Details

RumbleOn's management will host a conference call to discuss its operational and financial results on May 10, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast can be accessed from RumbleOn's Investor Relations website. To access the conference call telephonically, callers may dial 1-877-407-9716 (or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside of the United States) and enter conference ID 13737567.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation's first technology-based powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted net income (loss) margin are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income as a measure of operating performance or cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to add back interest expense, depreciation and amortization, changes in derivative liability, non-cash stock-based compensation costs, transaction costs, litigation expenses, and other non-recurring costs, as these recoveries, charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not necessarily an indicator of ongoing, future company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because it excludes, among other things, certain results of decisions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and capital investments.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to add back transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments and other non-recurring costs which include items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

With respect to our 2023 adjusted EBITDA target, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the complexity of the reconciling items that we exclude from this non-GAAP measure.

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands; except per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 51,784 $ 48,579 Restricted cash 10,000 10,000 Accounts receivable, net 34,086 33,758 Inventory 333,151 331,721 Prepaid expense and other current assets 38,092 7,424 Total current assets 467,113 431,482 Property and equipment, net 76,727 76,078 Right-of-use assets 163,556 161,822 Goodwill 24,003 21,142 Intangible assets, net 244,900 247,413 Deferred tax assets 59,814 58,115 Other assets 1,765 31,158 Total assets $ 1,037,878 $ 1,027,210 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 85,535 $ 82,618 Vehicle floor plan note payable 245,008 225,431 Current portion of long-term debt and line of credit 21,036 3,645 Total current liabilities 351,579 311,694 Long-term liabilities: Senior secured note 322,727 317,494 Convertible debt, net 32,626 31,890 Line of credit and notes payable 430 25,000 Operating lease liabilities 129,518 126,695 Other long-term liabilities 8,974 8,422 Total long-term liabilities 494,275 509,501 Total liabilities 845,854 821,195 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 2, 3, 5, 8, and 10) Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 0 0 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 16,295,735 and 16,184,264 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 588,848 585,937 Accumulated deficit (392,521 ) (375,619 ) Class B common stock in treasury, at cost, 123,089 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (4,319 ) (4,319 ) Total stockholders' equity 192,024 206,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,037,878 $ 1,027,210

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Vehicles sales Powersports $ 233,283 $ 239,914 Automotive 11,885 110,729 Parts, service and accessories 59,069 54,737 Finance and insurance, net 27,227 27,470 Vehicle logistics 14,840 12,351 Total revenue 346,304 445,201 Cost of revenue: Powersports 201,040 193,512 Automotive 11,186 107,154 Parts, service and accessories 31,790 29,455 Vehicle logistics 11,253 9,867 Total cost of revenue 255,269 339,988 Gross profit 91,035 105,213 Selling, general and administrative 87,095 78,076 Depreciation and amortization 4,741 4,474 Operating income (loss) (801 ) 22,663 Interest expense (17,746 ) (11,181 ) Other income 42 - Change in derivative liability - 39 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (18,505 ) 11,521 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,603 ) 2,380 Net income (loss) $ (16,902 ) $ 9,141 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 16,224,122 15,693,900 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (1.04 ) $ 0.58 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - fully diluted 16,224,122 15,718,441 Earnings (loss) per share - fully diluted $ (1.04 ) $ 0.58

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (16,902 ) $ 9,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,741 4,474 Amortization of debt discount 2,324 1,935 Stock based compensation expense 2,911 1,879 Gain from change in value of derivatives - (39 ) Deferred taxes (1,699 ) (1,966 ) Originations of loan receivables, net of principal payments received (121 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,220 ) (10,565 ) Inventory 1,241 (1,279 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,612 658 Other assets 12 (12,276 ) Other liabilities 1,736 8,787 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,844 17,304 Floor plan trade note borrowings 13,376 13,221 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,855 31,274 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions, net of cash received (3,300 ) (64,916 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,881 ) (1,319 ) Technology development (502 ) (1,752 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,683 ) (67,987 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from new secured debt - 84,500 Repayment of debt and mortgage notes (4,043 ) (31,597 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes - 6,541 (Decrease) increase in borrowings from non-trade floor plans 4,076 (5,843 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 33 53,601 NET CHANGE IN CASH 3,205 16,888 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,579 51,974 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 61,784 $ 68,862

RumbleOn, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net income (loss) $ (16,902 ) $ (287,726 ) $ 9,141 Add back: Interest expense 17,746 16,810 11,181 Depreciation and amortization 4,741 6,156 4,474 Interest income and miscellaneous income - 287 - Income tax provision (benefit) (1,603 ) (80,344 ) 2,380 EBITDA 3,982 (344,817 ) 27,176 Adjustments: Change in derivative and warrant liabilities - - (39 ) Costs attributable to abandoned fulfillment center project - 2,141 - Gain on sale of dealership - (3,898 ) - Impairment of goodwill and franchise rights - 350,315 - Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments 271 1,340 - Litigation settlement expenses 79 8,381 - Loss associated with sale of RumbleOn Finance loan receivables 2,029 - - Other non-recurring costs 554 3,224 1,697 Restructuring costs 893 - - Purchase accounting related - (592 ) - Transaction costs - RideNow and Freedom 22 451 716 Stock based compensation 2,911 2,135 1,879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,741 $ 18,680 $ 31,429

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2022, adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA are primarily comprised of:

Change in derivative and warrant liabilities,

Expenses attributable to a discontinued project in Fort Worth, Texas,

Gain on the sale of a dealership,

Charges for impairment of goodwill and franchise rights,

Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments,

Charges associated with litigation outside of our ongoing operations, including for the settlement of disputes and claims with former minority shareholders of RideNow,

Loss associated with the fair value of the RumbleOn Finance loan receivables portfolio, which are anticipated to be sold during the second quarter of 2023,

Other non-recurring costs, which include one-time expenses incurred. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the balance was comprised of integration costs and professional fees associated with the RideNow and Freedom Transactions, and a death benefit to the estate of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and director. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the balances were comprised of integration costs and professional fees associated with the RideNow and Freedom Transactions, technology implementation, legal matters, establishment of the RumbleOn Finance secured loan facility, and a death benefit to the estate of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and director, and

Personnel restructuring costs, primarily comprised with expenses associated with separation of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer,

Purchase accounting adjustments, which represent one-time charges related to the Freedom Transaction and RideNow Transaction,

Transaction costs associated with the RideNow Transaction and Freedom Transaction, which primarily include professional fees and third-party costs, and

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

RumbleOn, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net income (loss) $ (16,902 ) $ (287,726 ) $ 9,141 Adjustments: Costs attributable to abandoned fulfillment center project - 2,141 - Gain on sale of dealership - (3,898 ) - Impairment of goodwill and franchise rights - 350,315 - Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments 271 - - Litigation settlement expenses 79 8,381 - Loss associated with sale of RumbleOn Finance loan receivables 2,029 - - Other non-recurring costs 554 3,972 1,463 Purchase accounting related 2,994 5,404 4,580 Restructuring costs 893 - - Transaction costs - RideNow and Freedom 22 451 716 Income tax expense 10,841 (90,052 ) (1,154 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 781 $ (11,012 ) $ 14,746 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 16,224,122 16,161,483 15,693,900 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (1.04 ) $ (17.80 ) $ 0.58 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.94 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 16,224,122 16,161,483 15,718,441 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.04 ) $ (17.80 ) $ 0.58 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.94

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2022, adjustments to Net income (loss) are primarily comprised of:

Expenses attributable to a discontinued project in Fort Worth, Texas,

Gain on the sale of a dealership,

Charges for impairment of goodwill and franchise rights,

Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments,

Charges associated with litigation outside of our ongoing operations, including for the settlement of disputes and claims with former minority shareholders of RideNow,

Loss associated with the anticipated sale of the RumbleOn Finance loan receivables portfolio during the second quarter of 2023,

Other non-recurring costs, which include one-time expenses incurred. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the balance was comprised of integration costs and professional fees associated with the RideNow and Freedom Transactions, and a death benefit to the estate of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and director. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the balances were comprised of integration costs and professional fees associated with the RideNow and Freedom Transactions, technology implementation, legal matters, establishment of the RumbleOn Finance secured loan facility, and a death benefit to the estate of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and director,

Purchase accounting adjustments associated with the RideNow Transaction and Freedom Transaction,

Personnel restructuring costs, primarily comprised with expenses associated with separation of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer,

Transaction costs associated with the RideNow Transaction and Freedom Transaction, which primarily include professional fees and third-party costs, and

Income tax expense as reported on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

