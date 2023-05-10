AM Best will present its current analysis of the European market for delegated underwriting authority enterprises in a market briefing on 15 June 2023 in Milan, Italy.

The market briefing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CEST) at the Puccini Lounge in the Grand Hotel et de Milan, during which senior AM Best analytical leaders will discuss leading issues facing European insurers and reinsurers. Topics will include the rating agency's Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises; environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices; IFRS-17 developments; and the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on (re)insurers. Presentations will be delivered in Italian, except for the global reinsurance session, which will be in English.

Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) with welcome remarks at 10:30 a.m. (CEST). There is no cost to register for the briefing, and a networking lunch will be provided following its conclusion. To register, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/IMBMilan2023/index.html.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

