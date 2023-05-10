McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's Partners With the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / McDonald's Corporation



Yesterday, I had the pleasure of joining McDonald's partners at the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) at their congressional reception in D.C. I appreciated the opportunity to connect with Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), Representative Jim Baird (R-IN), and other stakeholders to discuss the importance of conservation programs in the upcoming Farm Bill. Organizations like FFAR provide critical support for public-private partnerships that are investing in regenerative agriculture and building more sustainable supply chains.

As a part of our ongoing efforts to become net zero by 2050, McDonald's has collaborated with FFAR on a number of projects focused on enhancing the welfare of our poultry, promoting judicious antibiotic use in our livestock, using adaptive multi-paddock grazing to mimic natural grazing patterns in our beef supply chain, and much more. These sustainable actions and the vital work of FFAR are helping to create a brighter future for farmers, producers, and consumers in an ever-changing world.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753947/McDonalds-Partners-With-the-Foundation-for-Food-Agriculture-Research