micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) is pleased to announce the successful launch of a strategic partnership with WeTaxi, amongst Italy's leading taxi operators. This collaboration enables users to seamlessly book and pay for taxi services directly through the Helbiz app and is now available in the major cities of Milan, Rome, Naples, and Turin.

WeTaxi, amongst Italy's leading taxi providers with access to over 25% of the national fleet, is anticipated to capture half of the market within the next two years. The company currently operates in 20 Italian cities, including the four cities where the service has been launched. Helbiz app users will benefit from transparent pricing, as the maximum fare for their ride will be displayed upfront, facilitating a streamlined planning process.

Salvatore Palella, CEO and Founder of micromobility.com Inc., commented on the partnership, "The collaboration with WeTaxi not only expands our service offerings and customer reach, but also establishes a new revenue stream for our company. By incorporating taxi services into our comprehensive ecosystem in cities such as Milan, Rome, Naples, and Turin, Helbiz users gain access to a wide range of services, including micro-mobility, food delivery, and insurance policies, all within a single app. We are eager to embark on this venture in Italy and look forward to exploring similar opportunities in the United States."

The partnership with WeTaxi enables the company to engage with a younger demographic who may not have previously used their services. Massimiliano Curto, CEO of WeTaxi, stated, "This strategic partnership allows us to offer a transparent, secure, and user-friendly service to a younger audience, providing them with the convenience of booking and paying for taxis directly from their smartphones."

The WeTaxi integration is now live in the Helbiz app, allowing users in Milan, Rome, Naples, and Turin to effortlessly book and pay for their rides using their preferred payment method. This partnership is set to transform the urban mobility landscape in Italy, as it promises to deliver an extensive range of convenient and affordable transportation options to a wider audience across these cities.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

About Wetaxi

Wetaxi is a smart mobility platform that makes it easy, fast and intuitive to hail and book a cab. Founded in 2017 as a spin-off of the Politecnico di Torino, today Wetaxi offers its service in more than 20 Italian cities, thanks to a fleet of more than 6,000 affiliated cabs. Wetaxi has, in fact, put its technology at the service of radio cabs, proposing to cooperatives and consortia of taxi drivers a virtuous collaboration that takes into account the needs of the partners and the specifics of the territory, aimed at making the cab service increasingly accessible and widespread. Transparency, sustainability and accessibility are the hallmarks of Wetaxi. Values that can be found in two innovative and unique services that the platform offers: the Guaranteed Maximum Fare, which allows you to know in advance the cost of the ride, and the Shared Taxi, which offers the possibility of saving both economically and in terms of emissions.

