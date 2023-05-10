Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the Interview of our CEO by 'The Street Podcast".

Defense Technologies' (OTC Pink: DTII) CEO Merrill Moses Discusses Full Body Scanners, Safety and Weapons Detection on "The Street Podcast."



Past - Present - Future

You can listen to the podcast here: https://thestreetreports.com/defense-technologies-otc-dtii-ceo-merrill-moses-discusses-full-body-scanners-safety-and-weapons-detection-on-the-street-podcast-listen-now/

"It was my pleasure to introduce our PASSIVE PORTAL Walk-Through ZERO-RADIATON Weapons Detector during the interview on the 'The Street Reports PODCAST", and to bring awareness to the market of our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station'. The Units we installed in the Myrtle Beach area are performing exactly as expected.

"Let's start making our Schools safer for our kids"! says President Merrill Moses

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

Defense Technologies Intl Corp. OTC Pink: DTII - is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal', a non-invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety.

The EBT Station, DTII's latest technology, features Elevated Body Temperature and optional mask detection, which scans people's temperature with zero contact and can provide contact tracing of the people scanned. The Passive Portal and the EBT Station are crucial tools in the fight against Terrorism, violent crimes, and infectious disease spread. For more information about Defense Technologies International, please visit http://defensetechnologiesintl.com/.

The Street Reports

The Street Reports discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street" specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention readers/listeners which may be potential investors.

