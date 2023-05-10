TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Total company revenue was $740 million in the first quarter, down four percent year-over-year, due to cyclical even-year events, primarily driven by the absence of political revenue and Winter Olympics on NBC, our largest big four affiliate portfolio, as well as the Super Bowl airing on NBC last year compared to Fox stations this year. Fox is our smallest station portfolio. Total company revenue was up two percent from the first quarter of 2021 1 primarily driven by growth in subscription revenue, partially offset by Advertising and Marketing Services ("AMS") revenue.

Subscription revenue was a first quarter record of $414 million, up six percent year-over-year, driven by contractual rate increases, a favorable comparison against the partial quarter interruption experienced with Dish last year, and partially offset by subscriber declines.

AMS revenue was $308 million in the first quarter, down 13 percent year-over-year due to the absence of the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl last year on our strong portfolio of NBC stations, as well as continued macroeconomic headwinds. Automotive advertising revenue continued to show strong year-over-year growth for the third consecutive quarter adjusting for Winter Olympics and Super Bowl. Compared to 2021, first quarter AMS revenue was down five percent primarily driven by variances in Super Bowl on Fox stations compared to CBS in 2021, as well as continued macroeconomic headwinds.

TEGNA achieved net income of $104 million on a GAAP basis, or $107 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Total company Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $205 million, representing a decrease of 18 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022 as expected due to reduced high-margin advertising revenue from political and Super Bowl on NBC stations last year, as well as absence of NBC Winter Olympics revenue. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was down 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflecting lower high-margin advertising revenues from political and CBS Super Bowl.

was $205 million, representing a decrease of 18 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022 as expected due to reduced high-margin advertising revenue from political and Super Bowl on NBC stations last year, as well as absence of NBC Winter Olympics revenue. GAAP operating expenses were $567 million, flat year-over-year, driven by increases in programming costs offset by lower stock-based compensation and lower M&A related costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $564 million, up two percent year-over-year, with the increase driven entirely by programming costs, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP expenses less programming decreased two percent from the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating income totaled $174 million and $176 million, respectively.

Interest expense decreased to $43 million compared to $44 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to lower average debt of $3.1 billion, resulting in net leverage of 2.34x.

GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.46 and $0.47, respectively.

Free cash flow 3 was $133 million for the quarter. For the trailing two-year period ending March 31, 2023, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue was 21.3 percent.

was $133 million for the quarter. Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $683 million.

_______________ 1 Operating results are subject to significant fluctuations across yearly periods (driven by even-year election cycles and Olympics). As such, the management team and Board of Directors also review current period operating results compared to the same period two years ago (e.g., 2023 vs. 2021).

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

TEGNA's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2023.

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

On February 22, 2022, TEGNA Inc. and Standard General L.P. announced that TEGNA and an affiliate of Standard General entered into a definitive agreement under which TEGNA will be acquired by the Standard General affiliate for $24.00 per share in cash. On February 24, 2023, the FCC issued a hearing designation order (the "HDO") with respect to the transaction. On March 27, 2023, certain of the parties to the Merger Agreement filed a notice of appeal of the HDO and a petition for a writ of mandamus with the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (the "D.C. Court of Appeals"). On April 3, 2023, the D.C. Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal of the HDO. On April 21, 2023, the D.C. Court of Appeals denied the petition for a writ of mandamus. TEGNA is currently evaluating its options.

As a result of the pending transaction and as previously announced, TEGNA expects to continue to pay its regular quarterly dividend through the closing of the transaction, but has suspended share repurchases under its previously announced share repurchase program.

_______________ 2 A non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 3 3 A non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 5

RECENT CONTENT, PROGRAMMING AND ESG UPDATES

TEGNA Stations' Streaming Apps for Roku and Fire TV on Growth Trajectory - In Q1, stations' apps saw 560 million minutes on streaming, a 69 percent increase year-over-year. The average visitor spent 10 hours in the apps during March.

- In Q1, stations' apps saw 560 million minutes on streaming, a 69 percent increase year-over-year. The average visitor spent 10 hours in the apps during March. Premion Continues Strong Growth Trajectory in Local Sales - Premion continues its momentum in the fast-growing streaming TV advertising space with established, proven, and unique sales channels, specifically local, which cannot be easily duplicated. Premion sellers reach more than 78 percent of U.S. households and continue to benefit from the breadth of TEGNA and Gray's local salesforce and footprint of local stations, a unique advantage in selling CTV and OTT. During the quarter, we renewed a multi-year reseller agreement with Gray.

- Premion continues its momentum in the fast-growing streaming TV advertising space with established, proven, and unique sales channels, specifically local, which cannot be easily duplicated. Premion sellers reach more than 78 percent of U.S. households and continue to benefit from the breadth of TEGNA and Gray's local salesforce and footprint of local stations, a unique advantage in selling CTV and OTT. During the quarter, we renewed a multi-year reseller agreement with Gray. Locked On Delivers for Sports Fans - In Q1, Locked On Podcast Network delivered more than 66 million podcast listens and views across all platforms. The network finished the quarter with an impressive increase of 57 percent in unique audience (individual listeners and viewers) versus Q1 2022. Expansion into video continues to be a major driver of network growth, as Locked On saw a 170 percent increase in video views versus Q1 last year with local sports fans consuming more than 337 million minutes of Locked On video content during the quarter.

- In Q1, Locked On Podcast Network delivered more than 66 million podcast listens and views across all platforms. The network finished the quarter with an impressive increase of 57 percent in unique audience (individual listeners and viewers) versus Q1 2022. Expansion into video continues to be a major driver of network growth, as Locked On saw a 170 percent increase in video views versus Q1 last year with local sports fans consuming more than 337 million minutes of Locked On video content during the quarter. VERIFY Continues Growth and Impact - VERIFY, TEGNA's national brand that combats disinformation, ended the quarter with approximately 420,000 followers across its various dedicated channels, including its daily newsletter and TikTok, both of which were named Webby Award Honorees among some of the most notable brands online. In Q1, unique visitors to VerifyThis.com grew 77 percent year-over-year and video views grew 18 percent year-over-year. YouTube video plays grew 63 percent year-over-year.

- VERIFY, TEGNA's national brand that combats disinformation, ended the quarter with approximately 420,000 followers across its various dedicated channels, including its daily newsletter and TikTok, both of which were named Webby Award Honorees among some of the most notable brands online. In Q1, unique visitors to VerifyThis.com grew 77 percent year-over-year and video views grew 18 percent year-over-year. YouTube video plays grew 63 percent year-over-year. Groundbreaking Investigations Change Lives and Laws - TEGNA stations' investigative reporting on important local issues has led to new legislation. KARE 11 Investigates' "The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect" received a prestigious Peabody Award (Press Release) for their year-long investigation that led to new legislation in Minnesota and KXTV's "The Price of Care: Taken by the State" received a Peabody Award nomination (Press Release) for their work. KARE's "The Gap" and WXIA's "The Reveal: Keeping" also received prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for their impactful investigations. (Press Release)

- TEGNA stations' investigative reporting on important local issues has led to new legislation. KARE 11 Investigates' "The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect" received a prestigious Peabody Award (Press Release) for their year-long investigation that led to new legislation in Minnesota and KXTV's "The Price of Care: Taken by the State" received a Peabody Award nomination (Press Release) for their work. KARE's "The Gap" and WXIA's "The Reveal: Keeping" also received prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for their impactful investigations. (Press Release) TEGNA Stations and Employees Receive Top Industry Honors - TEGNA stations and employees received industry honors, including KING, which received the Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking from the Annenberg Public Policy Center in partnership with USC Annenberg's Cronkite Awards for "The Fraud Crusade," their series on a misinformation campaign that sought to undermine public trust in Washington state's elections (Press Release); three 2023 Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (Press Release); and a 2023 NAB Foundation Service to America award honor for WBNS (Columbus) in the Television Large/Major Market category for "Maria's Message," which resulted in new legislation that toughened Ohio's distracted driving laws.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts) Table No. 1 Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 % Increase (Decrease) Revenues $ 740,327 $ 774,123 (4.4 ) Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 426,932 411,450 3.8 Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,109 101,969 (2.8 ) Corporate - General and administrative expenses 12,100 21,320 (43.2 ) Depreciation 15,049 15,305 (1.7 ) Amortization of intangible assets 13,582 15,000 (9.5 ) Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net - (58 ) *** Total 566,772 564,986 0.3 Operating income 173,555 209,137 (17.0 ) Non-operating (expense) income: Equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net (237 ) (3,811 ) (93.8 ) Interest expense (42,906 ) (43,620 ) (1.6 ) Other non-operating items, net 5,411 17,319 (68.8 ) Total (37,732 ) (30,112 ) 25.3 Income before income taxes 135,823 179,025 (24.1 ) Provision for income taxes 31,819 44,738 (28.9 ) Net income 104,004 134,287 (22.6 ) Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 299 (53 ) *** Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. $ 104,303 $ 134,234 (22.3 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.60 (23.3 ) Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.60 (23.3 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic shares 224,544 222,712 0.8 Diluted shares 224,839 223,240 0.7 *** Not meaningful

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The company uses non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be considered superior to the related GAAP measures, and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management and the company's Board of Directors use non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating company performance. Furthermore, the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors uses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow to evaluate management's performance. The company, therefore, believes that each of the non-GAAP measures presented provides useful information to investors and other stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and our Board of Directors, facilitating comparisons of results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our business. The company also believes these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in their evaluation of our business and other companies in the broadcast industry.

The company discusses in this release non-GAAP financial performance measures that exclude from its reported GAAP results the impact of "special items" consisting of spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net, M&A-related costs, a gain on an available for sale investment, and an impairment charge recorded for another investment. In addition, we have excluded certain income tax special items associated with a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset related to an equity method investment.

The company believes that such expenses and gains are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. While these items should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses and gains in the future, the company believes that removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

The company also discusses Adjusted EBITDA (with and without corporate expenses), a non-GAAP financial performance measure that it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to TEGNA before (1) net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, (2) income taxes, (3) interest expense, (4) equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net, (5) other non-operating items, net, (6) M&A-related costs, (7) spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net, (8) depreciation and (9) amortization. The company believes these adjustments facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by removing potential differences caused by variations unrelated to operating performance, such as capital structures (interest expense), income taxes, and the age and book appreciation of property and equipment (and related depreciation expense). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Users should consider the limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management's discretionary expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures, contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and other debt service requirements.

This earnings release also discusses free cash flow, a non-GAAP performance measure that the Board of Directors uses to review the performance of the business. Free cash flow is reviewed by the Board of Directors as a percentage of revenue over a trailing two-year period (reflecting both an even and odd year reporting period given the political cyclicality of the business). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to free cash flow is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Free cash flow is calculated as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above), further adjusted by adding back (1) stock-based compensation, (2) non-cash 401(k) company match, (3) syndicated programming amortization, (4) dividends received from equity method investments (5) reimbursements from spectrum repacking, and (6) proceeds from company-owned life insurance policies. This is further adjusted by deducting payments made for (1) syndicated programming, (2) pension, (3) interest, (4) taxes (net of refunds) and (5) purchases of property and equipment. Like Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management's discretionary use.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts) Table No. 2 Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income follow: Special Items Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 GAAP measure M&A-related costs Non-GAAP measure Corporate - General and administrative expenses $ 12,100 $ (2,766 ) $ 9,334 Operating expenses 566,772 (2,766 ) 564,006 Operating income 173,555 2,766 176,321 Income before income taxes 135,823 2,766 138,589 Provision for income taxes 31,819 181 32,000 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. 104,303 2,585 106,888 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.01 $ 0.47 Special Items Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2022 GAAP measure M&A-related costs Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other Other non- operating items Special tax items Non-GAAP measure Corporate - General and administrative expenses $ 21,320 $ (10,234 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 11,086 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (58 ) - 58 - - - Operating expenses 564,986 (10,234 ) 58 - - 554,810 Operating income 209,137 10,234 (58 ) - - 219,313 Other non-operating items, net 17,319 - - (18,308 ) - (989 ) Total non-operating expenses (30,112 ) - - (18,308 ) - (48,420 ) Income before income taxes 179,025 10,234 (58 ) (18,308 ) - 170,893 Provision for income taxes 44,738 31 (14 ) 168 (7,117 ) 37,806 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. 134,234 10,203 (44 ) (18,476 ) 7,117 133,034 Earnings per share-diluted (a) $ 0.60 $ 0.05 $ - $ (0.08 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.59 (a) Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 3 Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below: Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 2021 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 104,303 $ 134,234 $ 112,617 (Less) Plus: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (299 ) 53 215 Plus: Provision for income taxes 31,819 44,738 35,614 Plus: Interest expense 42,906 43,620 46,485 Plus: Equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net 237 3,811 1,329 Less: Other non-operating items, net (5,411 ) (17,319 ) (330 ) Operating income (GAAP basis) 173,555 209,137 195,930 Plus: M&A-related costs 2,766 10,234 - Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense - - 4,599 Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net - (58 ) (1,423 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis) 176,321 219,313 199,106 Plus: Depreciation 15,049 15,305 15,896 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 13,582 15,000 15,760 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 204,952 $ 249,618 $ 230,762 Corporate - General and administrative expense (non-GAAP basis) 9,334 11,086 12,271 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Corporate (non-GAAP basis) $ 214,286 $ 260,704 $ 243,033

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 4 Below is a detail of our primary sources of revenue presented in accordance with GAAP on company's Consolidated Statements of Income. In addition, we show Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins (see non-GAAP reconciliations at Table No. 3). Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 % Increase (Decrease) 2021 % Increase (Decrease) Subscription $ 414,280 $ 391,654 5.8 $ 386,737 7.1 Advertising and Marketing Services 307,845 354,467 (13.2 ) 322,834 (4.6 ) Political 5,291 17,965 (70.5 ) 9,428 (43.9 ) Other 12,911 10,037 28.6 8,052 60.3 Total revenues $ 740,327 $ 774,123 (4.4 ) $ 727,051 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 204,952 $ 249,618 (17.9 ) $ 230,762 (11.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.7 % 32.2 % 31.7 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 5 Reconciliations of free cash flow to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below: Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 % Increase (Decrease) Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 104,303 $ 134,234 (22.3 ) Plus: Provision for income taxes 31,819 44,738 (28.9 ) Plus: Interest expense 42,906 43,620 (1.6 ) Plus: M&A-related costs 2,766 10,234 (73.0 ) Plus: Depreciation 15,049 15,305 (1.7 ) Plus: Amortization 13,582 15,000 (9.5 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 3,688 10,495 (64.9 ) Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution 5,564 5,338 4.2 Plus: Syndicated programming amortization 14,459 18,422 (21.5 ) Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (299 ) 53 *** Plus: Equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net 237 3,811 (93.8 ) Plus (Less): Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking - 58 *** (Less) Plus: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net - (58 ) *** Less: Other non-operating items, net (5,411 ) (17,319 ) (68.8 ) Less: Income tax payments (914 ) 248 *** Less: Syndicated programming payments (17,119 ) (20,771 ) (17.6 ) Less: Pension contributions (959 ) (960 ) (0.1 ) Less: Interest payments (73,862 ) (75,063 ) (1.6 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (2,845 ) (5,538 ) (48.6 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ 132,964 $ 181,847 (26.9 ) *** Not meaningful

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 5 (continued) Two-year period ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 1,099,110 Plus: Provision for income taxes 334,056 Plus: Interest expense 356,093 Plus: M&A-related costs 27,021 Plus: Depreciation 125,189 Plus: Amortization 120,715 Plus: Stock-based compensation 56,923 Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution 36,063 Plus: Syndicated programming amortization 136,964 Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense 12,012 Plus: Cash dividend from equity investments for return on capital 4,276 Plus: Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking 3,842 Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,457 Plus: Reimbursement from Company-owned life insurance policies 1,929 Plus: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net 13,094 Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (1,207 ) Less: Other non-operating items, net (33,337 ) Less: Syndicated programming payments (140,650 ) Less: Income tax payments, net of refunds (351,206 ) Less: Pension contributions (12,149 ) Less: Interest payments (345,153 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (104,069 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ 1,340,973 Revenue $ 6,283,614 Free cash flow as a % of revenue 21.3 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 6 Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income: Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses (GAAP basis) $ 566,772 $ 564,986 Less: Special items 1, 2 (2,766 ) (10,176 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP basis) 564,006 554,810 Less: Programming expenses (251,572 ) (236,314 ) Operating expenses, less Programming (non-GAAP basis) $ 312,434 $ 318,496 1 Q1 2023 special items include M&A-related costs (see Table 2) 2 Q1 2022 special items include reimbursements from the FCC for required spectrum repacking and M&A-related costs (see Table 2).

