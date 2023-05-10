ADHD Online LLC: ADHD Online's Podcast Series for ADHD Awareness Month Receives Highest Honor

The leader in online ADHD assessment and diagnosis released a month-long special series focused on raising awareness by sharing the stories of people living with ADHD.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / ADHD Online's podcast series from October 2022, titled Refocused, Together, received the highest honor from the Communicator Awards.

The podcast series was created to raise awareness for ADHD by sharing the personal stories of people who have ADHD, with a different person's story released every day throughout the month of October for ADHD Awareness Month. ADHD Online received the "Award of Excellence" for the series in the following categories: "Cause and Awareness" and "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion". Refocused, Together was also recognized with an "Award of Distinction" for Educational series.

"You always hope your work matters, so to have Refocused recognized by our peers before we've even hit our one-year anniversary is an incredible accomplishment and one I'm very proud of," podcast host and producer Lindsay Guentzel said. "Refocused, Together was without a doubt the most challenging project I've ever worked on and I can't wait to continue the legacy this October by sharing another 31 stories, one every day throughout the entire month of ADHD Awareness Month."

Keith Boswell, ADHD Online's vice president of marketing, said, "The collaboration on the podcast with Lindsay has been more successful than we could have hoped for. We wanted to share something with our patients and others that would be valuable, informative, and relatable. That's what Lindsay does so well, and it's why Refocused, Together is being recognized. We're so proud of this partnership."

The Communicator Awards is dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. They are the leading international awards program honoring talent in this highly competitive field. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and boutique shops of all sizes, making it one of the largest award shows of its kind worldwide.

For its 29th season, the awards aimed to bring clear and impactful storytelling to the forefront, with an expanded representation of categories in Corporate Communications, Public Relations, and Integrated Marketing. All the categories can be found under a completely new and more intuitive framework.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they reside. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States all sharing the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.

