Child Prodigy Mason Monahan Launches World's Most Advanced Interior Designer Directory

12-Year-Old Entrepreneur Creates Game-Changing Solution for Interior Design Industry, Plans to Help Mom Buy New House After Fire
DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Mason Monahan, a 12-year-old entrepreneur from North Carolina, has launched InteriorDesigner.org, the world's most advanced Interior Designer Directory and first and only founded and run by a 7th grader with a true passion for interior design. The directory aims to connect the best interior designers with new customers looking for their services while also providing a platform for designers to showcase their work.
InteriorDesigner.org company logo
As a 7th grader, Monahan recognizes that he can't be a full-time interior designer yet, but he knows he can help others find the best designers near them by building the world's largest directory of interior designers. With over 130,000 people searching for interior designers every month, InteriorDesigner.org is well-positioned to become the go-to platform for finding the best interior designers in the industry.
"I love how interior designers can take a cold, boring room and turn it into a warm and inviting space that everyone wants to be in," said Monahan. "That's why I created InteriorDesigner.org to help people find the best interior designers near them and to help designers get in front of all these potential new customers."
The Interior Designer Directory offers designers the opportunity to showcase their work and connect with potential customers in a way that was previously unavailable. By joining the Interior Designer Directory, designers can describe their services, display their portfolios via pictures and videos, publish blog posts and community articles, display upcoming events, get listed in over 45 different interior designer categories and respond to customer reviews, making it easier for customers to find the perfect match.
Mason Monahan plans to use the money he makes from the directory to help his mother buy a new house after her previous house burned down in a fire. "I want to give back to my mom, who has always supported me and my dreams," Monahan said. "She deserves a new home, and I hope InteriorDesigner.org can help make that happen."
