iKO Media Group announces the launch of iKOGUIDE, the ultimate TV guide editor

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a leading global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, has announced the launch of iKOGUIDE, the ultimate TV guide editor.

Revolutionize your TV viewing experience with iKO Media Group's latest innovation, iKOGUIDE. With the DTH market offering more than 5,000 channels in MENA and Europe alone, it can be a daunting task for viewers to keep track of scheduled programs without a proper TV guide. That's why iKOGUIDE is the ultimate TV guide editor, providing TV channels with an easy-to-use solution for managing, customizing, enhancing and enriching their TV guides and their TV channel. With features such as automated scheduling, program templates, and the ability to add missing metadata and thumbnails from sources like IMDB/TMDB/Google Photos, creating a stunning and professional TV guide has never been easier.

"We are thrilled to introduce iKOGUIDE, the ultimate TV guide editor, to our customers," said Sharon Malkiel, iKO Media Group Head of Cloud Services. "Not only will it save time and resources for TV channels, but it will also ensure a good viewer experience and channel loyalty. In today's world, all channels should have EPG at this level."

A proper program guide not only enhances the viewer experience but can also open up additional revenue streams for channels. With iKOGUIDE, TV channels can easily promote and highlight their programs and sponsorships, ultimately increasing their brand visibility and revenue. The customizable and automated features of iKOGUIDE make it easy for channels to feature sponsored content and generate revenue through advertising, which is critical in the highly competitive television industry. iKOGUIDE enables channels to seamlessly incorporate sponsored content into their program guide, giving viewers a clear and engaging picture of their options, and offering advertisers a valuable opportunity to reach their target audience. With iKOGUIDE, channels can stay ahead of the competition and unlock new revenue streams.

iKOGUIDE allows for easy import of data from any XML, CSV, or spreadsheet, without the need for reorganizing data. It also offers complete control over updating existing content and scheduling, with automatic scheduling and easy setup that works on any host. Starting today, iKOMG customers can create their TV guide and push it to satellite as a service.

Don't miss out on this cutting-edge technology: contact sales@ikomg.com or visit https://ikomg.com/prs/ for more information.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a premium end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on the quality of service. As a trusted partner to hundreds of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service, and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

For more information, visit https://ikomg.com/prs/

