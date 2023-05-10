

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, regaining ground after ending the previous session mostly lower. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.



The futures turned positive following the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of April.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in April after inching up by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.4 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices also rose by 0.4 percent in April, matching the increase seen in March as well as economist estimates.



The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth edged down to 4.9 percent in April from 5.0 percent in March. Economists had expected the year-over-year growth to be unchanged.



The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slipped to 5.5 percent in April from 5.6 percent in March. The modest slowdown matched economist estimates.



With the annual consumer price growth marking the smallest 12-month increase since April 2021, the data may add to optimism about the Federal Reserve pausing its interest rate hikes.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 91.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in June.



After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks remained mostly lower throughout the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages all moved to the downside on the day after ending Monday's trading narrowly mixed.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 77.36 points or 0.6 percent to 12,179.55 and the S&P 500 fell 18.95 points or 0.5 percent to 4,119.17. The narrower Dow flirted with positive territory late in the session but closed down 56.88 points or 0.2 percent at 33,561.81.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved modestly higher following the U.S. inflation data. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are all up by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.12 to $73.59 a barrel after climbing $0.55 to $73.71 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,049.70, up $6.80 compared to the previous session's close of $2.042.90. On Tuesday, gold surged rose $9.70.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.61 yen compared to the 135.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0987 compared to yesterday's $1.0962.



