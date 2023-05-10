DJ Unstoppable Domains Joins The OMA3 Board To Standardize Web3 Land Domains

Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for digital identity, today announced they are joining the Board of Directors of OMA3 (Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3), a consortium of companies creating standards for the decentralized metaverse. Other OMA3 board members include Alien Worlds, Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, Metametaverse, Sandbox, Space, Superworld, and Upland.

As a leader in OMA3, Unstoppable Domains is leveraging its expertise in Web3 domains to aid OMA3's efforts to standardize the use of Web3 land domains in the metaverse. The association's ultimate goal is to create an open marketplace of Web3 land domains to make the metaverse easier to navigate. OMA's Portaling and Mapping Working Group will lead efforts to create standards for Web3 land domains.

Unlike app-specific addresses, Web3 land domains are a special type of universal address that spans metaverse worlds, allowing users to point directly to their virtual lands and parcels. The primary benefit of this approach is the interoperability and universality of the address. For instance, Web3 land domains will allow people to teleport not only to a different world within the metaverse but to a specific location in it as well.

The cross-world nature of Web3 land domains requires standardization to prevent conflicts and duplicates across different implementations. Standardization will also give developers and users a consistent experience

Additionally, as a member of the Web3 Domain Alliance, Unstoppable Domains will coordinate efforts between the two industry consortiums. Founded in 2022, the Web3 Domain Alliance is a member-led, member-driven organization dedicated to improving the technological and public policy environments for users of blockchain naming services.

"As metaverse platforms become more interoperable, it will be important to give users an easy, universal way to

uniquely identify metaverse land," said Sandy Carter, COO and Head of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains.

"We're excited to help OMA3 achieve this goal in an open and developer-friendly manner."

"We welcome Unstoppable Domains's participation in OMA3's governance and are grateful for their expertise as a

leading provider of Web3 domain names," said Dirk Lueth, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Upland, Founding Member and

Chairperson of OMA3. "It is commendable that Unstoppable Domains is willing to commit resources to build a system

that gives equal opportunity to any name registrar, including their competitors. We welcome other companies in the

domain name space to join OMA3 and contribute to the process."

About Unstoppable Domains

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is building a platform for user-owned digital identity. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with hundreds of apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

About OMA3

OMA3 (Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3) is a consortium comprised of leading metaverse companies such as Alien Worlds/Dacoco, Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, Decentraland, MetaMetaverse, Space, SuperWorld, The Sandbox, Upland, and Unstoppable Domains. OMA3 seeks to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.

