

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Canada, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH), announced Wednesday plans to open a new distribution center in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).



This will expand its distribution footprint to nine strategic locations to better meet the medical and surgical product demands of the Canadian healthcare system.



The 163,000 square-foot facility will integrate state-of-the-art robotic technologies to deliver operational efficiencies as well as enhanced employee, customer and supplier experiences. For customers, the use of robotics will increase picking and packing accuracy.



The new GTA distribution center is estimated to be fully operational in late 2023 to early 2024. This will bolster Cardinal Health Canada's distribution footprint in Ontario to 541,000 square feet and raise its national footprint to 1,120,000 square feet.



This is the third new distribution center for Cardinal Health's Medical Segment to be announced within North America since April 2023.



