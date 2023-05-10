Anzeige
WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750
Frankfurt
10.05.23
09:54 Uhr
5,725 Euro
+0,010
+0,18 %
PR Newswire
10.05.2023
Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

ESPOO, Finland, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has received on May 10, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktie and Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has decreased below five (5) percent on May 9, 2023. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds (Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktie and Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

4.95 %

40,017,420

Position of previous notification

5.05 %


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights




Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares



ISIN-code



FI4000206750



Direct (SMA 9:5)

0

0 %

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

1,981,601

4.95 %

A TOTAL

1,981,601

4.95 %

For further information, please contact:
Head of Communications & IR, Katariina Hietaranta, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-corporation-flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-securities-markets-act-301820999.html

