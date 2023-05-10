Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2023 | 15:50
Cavalcanti Hume Inc.: Johnson Joseph Conducts Q&A Interview to Address Recent Developments at Tenet

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Johnson Joseph, in his capacity as the founder of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), granted a Q&A interview to small-cap investment blogger Edward Vranic to comment on the recent takeover of the control of the Company by the Company's three independent directors. Neither this news release nor the Q&A represent the views of the Company or any of its other directors or officers.

The Q&A can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://www.evranic.com/2023/05/qa-with-pkk-founder-johnson-joseph.html

For more information on this news release, please contact:

Johnson Joseph
pkkshareholder@gmail.com
(514) 601-6787

SOURCE: Cavalcanti Hume Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753982/Johnson-Joseph-Conducts-QA-Interview-to-Address-Recent-Developments-at-Tenet

