London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - The Automotive industry is in a state of flux with rapid advancements in technology, ever-more demanding regulations, and car buyers who expect more than just a vehicle. With this in mind, we at Reuters Events Automotive have compiled the insights and discussions had by industry leaders across our portfolio of conferences, interviews and webinars these past few months.

The Annual State of Automotive Report is your guidebook to navigating the most challenging decade in our sector's history. We feature talking points and opinions from market leaders such as VW, Ford, Groupe Renault, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Nissan, BMW and many more.

Topics covered include:

Electrification:

The majority of automakers have now committed to going all-electric, with a timeline that goes from 2025 all the way to 2040 and beyond. The year 2035 is the target in many countries for the end of the sale of new ICE vehicles. It will take that much time for the leaders to revamp production, bring new factories online, remodel the supply chain and-for legacy brands-to realign dealerships.

Software-Defined Vehicles:

Software lets OEMs improve cars as technology advances, introduce new features, use code to fix issues, and apply data analytics to understand how the car operates. There are even opportunities to grab commerce and subscriptions away from the phone while harvesting consumer insights.

Vehicle Safety:

One of our survey respondents asked, "Why are people okay with the current vehicle accident fatality rate?" Sometimes it seems that way, however, the industry has fully committed to reaching net zero fatalities. Advanced safety systems aim to reach net-zero fatalities, with automakers fully committed to this.

Manufacturing and Engineering:

For a decade or more, automotive has been a global business. Better standards of living around the world provided new markets for established auto brands, while increased specialization offered suppliers in myriad countries the opportunity to participate in international supply chains.

