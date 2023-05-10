Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
10.05.2023 | 17:30
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - April 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Monthly Newsletter

10 May 2023

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of April 2023. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Newsletter April 23.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

HH61@ntrs.com

+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP

Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com

+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature



Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Newsletter April 23
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.