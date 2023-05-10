Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust plc

Date: 10 May 2023

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 10 May 2023 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") bought 6,500 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 4,670 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 448,000 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 26,132,263.

The above figure (26,132,263 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary