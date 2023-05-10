Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
Sondermeldung! Kurschance nutzen: Großer Erfolg bereits absehbar?
10.05.2023
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 10

Fidelity European Trust PLC (the "Company") - Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 10 May 2023, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 61,628,680 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 20 March 2023; and

- the continuation of the Company as an investment trust.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available at: www.fidelity.co.uk/europe

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/europe

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347

