Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB "SCYT") ("Company") today announced consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee ("Bank").



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $758,000, or $2.03 basic earnings per share, compared to $567,000, or $1.55 basic earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income increased $426,000, or 21.9%, to $2.4 million from $1.9 million for the same period in 2022. Total interest income increased $1.3 million, or 62.6%, to $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $2.1 million for the same period in 2022. Total interest expense increased $911,000 to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $192,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in the interest rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income, after provision for loan losses, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $397,000 to $2.3 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2022.

The provision for loan losses was $60,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $29,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $412,000 compared to $392,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $20,000, or 5.0%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in financial service fees.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $147,000, or 9.4%, to $1.7 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period the prior year. The increase in non-interest expenses were due to increases in employee and occupancy expenses.

The Company's consolidated assets increased $17.0 million, or 5.6%, to $318.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $301.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in consolidated assets was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits with banks funded by an increase in deposits. Loans receivable, net, increased $3.1 million, or 1.4%, to $220.6 million at March 31, 2023 from $217.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing assets decreased $148,000, or 47.7%, to $162,000 at March 31, 2023 from $310,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in non-performing loans. Based on our analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, we believe that the Company's allowance for loan losses of $2.2 million at March 31, 2023 is adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio at that date. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2023 represented 1,364.81% of non-performing assets compared to 687.22% at December 31, 2022.

Investments and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale remained unchanged at $54.3 million at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.



Deposits increased $15.4 million, or 5.7%, to $287.1 million at March 31, 2023 from $271.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in customer deposits is due to an increase in commercial interest-bearing demand deposits as well as certificates of deposit.

Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 was $28.6 million, or 9.0% of total assets, compared to $27.2 million, or 9.0% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

