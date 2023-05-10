NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (133/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Equinor ASA (Equinor) held today, May 10, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.60 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.30 per share. The Ex-date is May 11, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor (EQNR). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1142862