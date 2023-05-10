HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2023. The information mentioned in this release is on the basis of consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q4 Performance Summary FY23 Performance Summary Rs. 6,297 Cr Rs. 24,588 Cr Revenue Revenue [Up: 16% YoY; Down 7% QoQ] [Up: 15% YoY] 57.2% 56.7% Gross Margin Gross Margin [Q4 FY22: 52.9%; Q3 FY23: 59.2%] [FY22: 53.1%] Rs. 1,799 Cr Rs. 6,803 Cr SGNA expenses SGNA expenses [28.6% of Revenues] [27.7% of Revenues] Rs. 537 Cr Rs. 1,938 Cr R&D expenses R&D expenses [8.5% of Revenues] [7.9% of Revenues] Rs. 1,631 Cr Rs. 7,308 Cr EBITDA EBITDA [25.9% of Revenues; Up: 26% YoY; Down: 17% QoQ] [29.7% of Revenues; Up: 42% YoY] Rs. 1,326 Cr* Rs. 6,037 Cr* Profit before Tax Profit before Tax [Up: 434% YoY; Down: 19% QoQ] [Up: 87% YoY] Rs. 959 Cr Rs. 4,507 Cr Profit after Tax Profit after Tax [Up: 996% YoY; Down: 23% QoQ] [Up: 91% YoY] * Excluding impairments in current & previous periods, Q4 FY 23 PBT is Rs. 1,380 Cr (growth of 38% YoY) and FY 23 PBT is Rs. 6,107 Cr (growth of 53% YoY)

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: "FY 23 has been a year of record sales, profits and cash flow, driven by our performance in US Generics. We progressed well in our productivity and sustainability agenda. We will continue to deliver on our purpose, invest in growth drivers and promote a culture that is innovative and collaborative ensuring the future of our business."

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = Rs. 82.19

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement Particulars Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 YoY

Gr % Q3 FY23 QoQ

Gr% ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Revenues 766 62,968 661 54,368 16 824 67,700 (7) Cost of Revenues 328 26,971 312 25,625 5 336 27,607 (2) Gross Profit 438 35,997 350 28,743 25 488 40,093 (10) Operating Expenses Selling, General & Administrative expenses 219 17,992 191 15,674 15 219 17,981 0 Research and Development expenses 65 5,366 53 4,326 24 59 4,821 11 Impairment of non-current assets 7 540 91 7,515 (93) 2 134 303 Other operating (income)/expense (3) (281) (4) (291) (3) 9 732 (138) Results from operating activities 151 12,380 18 1,519 715 200 16,425 (25) Net finance (income)/expense (10) (799) (10) (859) (7) 2 139 (675) Share of profit of equity accounted investees (1) (76) (1) (105) (28) (1) (60) 27 Profit before income tax 161 13,255 30 2,483 434 199 16,346 (19) Income tax expense 45 3,663 20 1,608 128 47 3,875 (5) Profit for the period 117 9,592 11 875 996 152 12,471 (23) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 0.70 57.62 0.06 5.26 995 0.91 74.95 (23)

As % to revenues Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q3 FY23 Gross Profit 57.2 52.9 59.2 SG&A 28.6 28.8 26.6 R&D 8.5 8.0 7.1 EBITDA 25.9 23.9 29.0 PBT 21.1 4.6 24.1 PAT 15.2 1.6 18.4

EBITDA Computation Particulars Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q3 FY23 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Profit before Income Tax 161 13,255 30 2,483 199 16,346 Interest (income) / expense - Net* (8) (673) 0 24 (1) (93) Depreciation 27 2,213 25 2,039 27 2,245 Amortization 12 977 11 920 12 1,026 Impairment 7 540 91 7,515 2 134 EBITDA 198 16,312 158 12,980 239 19,658 * Includes income from Investments

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = Rs. 82.19

Revenue Mix by Segment Segment Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 YoY

Gr % Q3 FY23 QoQ

Gr % (Rs.) (Rs.) (Rs.) Global Generics 54,257 46,118 18 59,241 (8) North America 25,321 19,971 27 30,567 (17) Europe 4,960 4,444 12 4,303 15 India 12,834 9,689 32 11,274 14 Emerging Markets 11,142 12,013 (7) 13,097 (15) Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) 7,787 7,557 3 7,758 0 Others 924 693 33 701 32 Total 62,968 54,368 16 67,700 (7)

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = Rs. 82.19

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement Particulars FY23 FY22 Gr % ($) (Rs.) % ($) (Rs.) % Revenue 2,992 2,45,879 100.0 2,608 2,14,391 100.0 15 Cost of revenues 1,296 1,06,536 43.3 1,223 1,00,551 46.9 6 Gross profit 1,695 1,39,343 56.7 1,385 1,13,840 53.1 22 Operating Expenses Selling, General & Administrative expenses 828 68,026 27.7 755 62,081 29.0 10 Research and Development expenses 236 19,381 7.9 213 17,482 8.2 11 Impairment of non-current assets 9 699 0.3 92 7,562 3.5 (91) Other operating income (72) (5,907) (2.4) (34) (2,761) (1.3) 114 Results from operating activities 695 57,144 23.2 359 29,476 13.7 94 Net finance income (35) (2,853) (1.2) (26) (2,119) (1.0) 35 Share of profit of equity accounted investees (5) (370) (0.2) (9) (703) (0.3) (47) Profit before income tax 734 60,367 24.6 393 32,298 15.1 87 Income tax expense 186 15,300 6.2 106 8,730 4.1 75 Profit for the period 548 45,067 18.3 287 23,568 11.0 91 Diluted EPS 3.30 270.85 1.72 141.69 91

EBITDA Computation Particulars FY23 FY22 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Profit before Income Tax 734 60,367 393 32,298 Interest income - Net* (8) (621) (3) (284) Depreciation 105 8,614 99 8,152 Amortization 49 4,022 45 3,672 Impairment 9 699 92 7,562 EBITDA 889 73,081 625 51,400 * Includes income from Investments

Key Balance Sheet Items Particulars As on 31st Mar 2023 As on 31st Dec 2022 As on 31st Mar 2022 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Cash and cash equivalents and other investments 760 62,456 610 50,164 584 48,033 Trade receivables (current & non-current) 882 72,486 913 75,046 813 66,818 Inventories 592 48,670 600 49,326 619 50,884 Property, plant and equipment 809 66,462 791 64,996 756 62,169 Goodwill and Other Intangible assets 427 35,094 431 35,401 385 31,664 Loans and borrowings (current & non-current) 164 13,472 215 17,663 412 33,845 Trade payables 322 26,444 317 26,023 311 25,572 Equity 2,810 2,30,991 2,680 2,20,273 2,318 1,90,527

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = Rs. 82.19

Revenue Mix by Segment [year on year] Segment FY23 FY22 Gr % ($) (Rs.) % ($) (Rs.) % Global Generics 2,601 2,13,768 86.9% 2,180 1,79,170 83.6% 19% North America 1,237 1,01,704 41.4% 911 74,915 34.9% 36% Europe 214 17,603 7.2% 202 16,631 7.8% 6% India 595 48,932 19.9% 510 41,957 19.6% 17% Emerging Markets 554 45,529 18.5% 556 45,667 21.3% 0% Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) 354 29,069 11.8% 374 30,740 14.3% -5% Others 37 3,042 1.2% 55 4,481 2.1% -32% Total 2,992 2,45,879 100.0% 2,608 2,14,391 100.0% 15%

Revenue Analysis [Q4 FY23 and FY23]

Global Generics (GG)

FY23 revenue for GG segment at Rs. 213.8 billion higher by 19% over FY22. This growth was driven by North America, Europe and India, while Emerging markets remained flat.

revenue for GG segment at Rs. 213.8 billion higher by 19% over FY22. This growth was driven by North America, Europe and India, while Emerging markets remained flat. Q4 revenue at Rs. 54.3 billion, YoY growth of 18% and QoQ decline of 8%. YoY growth was driven by growth in North America, Europe and India markets; however, partially impacted due to a decline in revenues in Emerging Markets. QoQ decline was mainly due to decline in North America and Emerging Markets, partially offset by growth in Europe and India

North America

FY23 revenue from North America Generics for the year at Rs. 101.7 billion, YoY growth of 36%. The growth was contributed by new launches, scale up of existing products and favorable forex rates movement, which was partially offset by price erosion.

revenue from North America Generics for the year at Rs. 101.7 billion, YoY growth of 36%. The growth was contributed by new launches, scale up of existing products and favorable forex rates movement, which was partially offset by price erosion. Q4 revenue at Rs. 25.3 billion, YoY growth of 27% and QoQ decline of 17%. YoY growth was primarily on account of new product launches and favorable forex rates movement, partly offset by price erosion. QoQ decline was due to fluctuation in demand for our new launches.

revenue at Rs. 25.3 billion, YoY growth of 27% and QoQ decline of 17%. YoY growth was primarily on account of new product launches and favorable forex rates movement, partly offset by price erosion. QoQ decline was due to fluctuation in demand for our new launches. During the quarter, we launched 6 new products - Difluprednate, Lurasidone Tablets, Lubiprostone Capsules, Sunitinib Capsules, Nelarabine Injection and Timolol Gel. This takes our full year launch count to 25 products.

During the year, we filed 12 new Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). As of 31st March 2023, cumulatively 86 generic filings are pending for approval with the USFDA (81 ANDAs and 5 NDAs under 505(b)(2) route). Out of the pending 86 ANDAs, 45 are Para IVs, and we believe 18 have 'First to File' status.

Europe

FY23 revenue from Europe at Rs. 17.6 billion. YoY growth of 6%, driven by volume traction in base business and new product launches, which was partially offset by price erosion in some of our products.

revenue from Europe at Rs. 17.6 billion. YoY growth of 6%, driven by volume traction in base business and new product launches, which was partially offset by price erosion in some of our products. Q4 revenue at Rs. 5.0 billion, YoY growth of 12% and QoQ growth of 15%. YoY growth was primarily on account of new product launches and traction in base business volumes, partly offset by price erosion in the base business. QoQ growth was driven by traction in base business volumes and favourable forex rates movement.

India

FY23 revenue from India at Rs. 48.9 billion. YoY growth of 17% was primarily attributable to increase in prices of our existing products, along with additional revenues from the launch of new products. The growth was also aided by divestment of a few non-core brands during the year. During the year, we launched 9 new brands in India.

revenue from India at Rs. 48.9 billion. YoY growth of 17% was primarily attributable to increase in prices of our existing products, along with additional revenues from the launch of new products. The growth was also aided by divestment of a few non-core brands during the year. During the year, we launched 9 new brands in India. Q4 revenue at Rs. 12.8 billion, YoY growth of 32% and QoQ growth of 14%. YoY growth primarily driven by favorable price variance, new product launches, and non-core brand divestments while QoQ growth was primarily due to divestment of a few non-core brands, partially offset by decline in volumes of some of our products.

Emerging Markets

FY23 revenue from Emerging Markets at Rs. 45.5 billion, remained flat over the previous year. However, this grew by 13% adjusted for the covid related product sales and divestment income realized in the last year. Revenue from Russia for the year at Rs. 21.2 billion, YoY growth of 2% impacted due to higher base of FY 22, which included revenues from divestment of few non-core brands. The base business grew by 11% net of divestment income, driven by favorable price variance and beneficial forex rates movement, partially offset by a decrease in volumes. Revenue from other CIS countries and Romania for the year at Rs. 8.6 billion, YoY growth of 4%. Growth was on account of favorable price variance, partly offset by a decrease in volumes of base business and adverse movement in forex rates. Revenue from Rest of World (RoW) territories for the year at Rs. 15.7 billion, YoY decline of 5% primarily on account of revenues from covid related products in the FY 22. The revenues were also impacted by an adverse price variance, partly offset by new product launches.

revenue from Emerging Markets at Rs. 45.5 billion, remained flat over the previous year. However, this grew by 13% adjusted for the covid related product sales and divestment income realized in the last year.

Q4 revenue at Rs. 11.1 billion, YoY decline of 7% and QoQ decline of 15%. Revenue for Russia for Q4 at Rs. 5.2 billion, both YoY and QoQ decline of 24%. YoY decline was mainly attributable to divestment income & higher channel inventory in Q4 of last year. QoQ decline was primarily due to reduction in base business volumes and adverse forex rates movement. Revenue from other CIS countries and Romania for the quarter are Rs. 2.3 billion, remained flat YoY while showing an increase of 2% QoQ. Benefits from favorable price variance were set off with reduction in base business volumes. Revenue from Rest of World (RoW) territories for Q4 at Rs. 3.7 billion, YoY growth of 28% and QoQ decline of 8%. The YoY growth was primarily driven by an increase in base business volumes, new product launches and favorable forex rates movement, partially offset by adverse price variance. QoQ decline was mainly due to adverse price variance and reduction in base business volumes.

revenue at Rs. 11.1 billion, YoY decline of 7% and QoQ decline of 15%.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

FY23 revenue from PSAI at Rs. 29.1 billion. YoY decline of 5%. The decline was mainly on account of decline in base business volumes and price erosion in some of our products, partially offset by new product launches and favorable forex rate movements. FY22 included higher contribution from sales of covid related portfolio.

revenue from PSAI at Rs. 29.1 billion. YoY decline of 5%. The decline was mainly on account of decline in base business volumes and price erosion in some of our products, partially offset by new product launches and favorable forex rate movements. FY22 included higher contribution from sales of covid related portfolio. Q4 revenue at Rs. 7.8 billion, with growth of 3% YoY, while it remained flat QoQ. YoY growth was primarily driven by new product launches and favourable forex rates movement. These were offset by a reduction in base business volumes and adverse price variance.

revenue at Rs. 7.8 billion, with growth of 3% YoY, while it remained flat QoQ. YoY growth was primarily driven by new product launches and favourable forex rates movement. These were offset by a reduction in base business volumes and adverse price variance. During the year, we have filed 12 DMFs in the US, of which 7 DMFs were filed in Q4FY23.

Income Statement Highlights:

FY 23 gross margin at 56.7%, an increase of ~360 bps over previous year. The increase was driven by new product sales of certain products with higher gross margins, higher government incentives and favourable foreign exchange. This was partially offset with price erosion in certain of our products, primarily in the United States and Europe. The gross profit margin for GG and PSAI business segments are at 62.1% and 16.2% respectively.



Q4 gross margin at 57.2% (GG: 61.7%, PSAI: 25.2%). Gross margin increased by ~430 bps YoY, while it declined by ~210 bps QoQ. YoY increase was driven by new product sales of certain products with higher gross margins, and favourable foreign exchange, partially offset by price erosion, primarily in United States and Europe. QoQ decline was primarily due to lower government incentives and product mix, which was partly offset by income from divestment of non-core brands.

at 56.7%, an increase of ~360 bps over previous year. The increase was driven by new product sales of certain products with higher gross margins, higher government incentives and favourable foreign exchange. This was partially offset with price erosion in certain of our products, primarily in the United States and Europe. The gross profit margin for GG and PSAI business segments are at 62.1% and 16.2% respectively. at 57.2% (GG: 61.7%, PSAI: 25.2%). Gross margin increased by ~430 bps YoY, while it declined by ~210 bps QoQ. YoY increase was driven by new product sales of certain products with higher gross margins, and favourable foreign exchange, partially offset by price erosion, primarily in United States and Europe. QoQ decline was primarily due to lower government incentives and product mix, which was partly offset by income from divestment of non-core brands. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses for FY23 at Rs. 68.0 billion, an increase of 10% on a YoY basis. SG&A as a % to sales for FY23 was 27.7%, a decline of 130 basis points over FY22. SG&A expenses for Q4 at Rs. 18.0 billion, YoY increase of 15% and remained flat QoQ. The SG&A spend increase is largely on account of investments in sales & marketing and adverse impact of forex rates.

at Rs. 68.0 billion, an increase of 10% on a YoY basis. SG&A as a % to sales for FY23 was 27.7%, a decline of 130 basis points over FY22. SG&A expenses for at Rs. 18.0 billion, YoY increase of 15% and remained flat QoQ. The SG&A spend increase is largely on account of investments in sales & marketing and adverse impact of forex rates. Impairment charge for FY23 at Rs. 0.7 billion and for Q4 at Rs. 0.5 billion. This is mainly due to decrease in market potential of products acquired from Nimbus Health GmbH and certain other product-related intangibles due to adverse market conditions.

at Rs. 0.7 billion and for at Rs. 0.5 billion. This is mainly due to decrease in market potential of products acquired from Nimbus Health GmbH and certain other product-related intangibles due to adverse market conditions. Research & development (R&D) expenses in FY23 at Rs. 19.4 billion. As % to Revenues - FY23: 7.9% | FY22: 8.2%. Q4 R&D expenses at Rs. 5.4 billion, 8.5% of revenue. We continue our focus on investing in R&D to build a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets for both small molecules and biosimilars.

at Rs. 19.4 billion. As % to Revenues - FY23: 7.9% | FY22: 8.2%. R&D expenses at Rs. 5.4 billion, 8.5% of revenue. We continue our focus on investing in R&D to build a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets for both small molecules and biosimilars. Other operating income for FY23 at Rs. 5.9 billion compared to Rs. 2.8 billion in FY22. The net other income was higher primarily on account of recognition of income of Rs. 5.6 billion from a settlement agreement, with Indivior Inc., Indivior UK Limited, and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., resolving all claims between the parties relating to the Company's generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film. Other operating income for Q4 was Rs. 0.3 billion.

at Rs. 5.9 billion compared to Rs. 2.8 billion in FY22. The net other income was higher primarily on account of recognition of income of Rs. 5.6 billion from a settlement agreement, with Indivior Inc., Indivior UK Limited, and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., resolving all claims between the parties relating to the Company's generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film. Other operating income for was Rs. 0.3 billion. Net Finance income for FY23 at Rs. 2.9 billion compared to Rs. 2.1 billion in FY22. The increase is primarily on account of higher foreign exchange gain in current year as compared to FY22 and increase in profit on sale of mutual funds compared to FY22. Net finance income in Q4 was Rs. 0.8 billion.

at Rs. 2.9 billion compared to Rs. 2.1 billion in FY22. The increase is primarily on account of higher foreign exchange gain in current year as compared to FY22 and increase in profit on sale of mutual funds compared to FY22. Net finance income in was Rs. 0.8 billion. Profit before Tax for FY23 at Rs. 60.4 billion, YoY growth of 87%. Profit before Tax for Q4 is at Rs. 13.3 billion.

at Rs. 60.4 billion, YoY growth of 87%. Profit before Tax for is at Rs. 13.3 billion. Profit after Tax for FY23 at Rs. 45.1 billion and for Q4 at Rs. 9.6 billion. The effective tax rate for the year has been 25.3% as compared to 27.0% in FY22, due to changes in the Company's jurisdictional mix of earnings. The effective tax rate for the quarter has been at 27.6% as compared to 64.8% in Q4FY22. The previous year ETR was higher due to impairment charge impact.

at Rs. 45.1 billion and for at Rs. 9.6 billion. The effective tax rate for the year has been 25.3% as compared to 27.0% in FY22, due to changes in the Company's jurisdictional mix of earnings. The effective tax rate for the quarter has been at 27.6% as compared to 64.8% in Q4FY22. The previous year ETR was higher due to impairment charge impact. Diluted earnings per share for FY23 is Rs. 270.9. Diluted earnings per share for Q4 is Rs. 57.6.

Other Highlights:

EBITDA for FY23 at Rs. 73.1 billion and the EBITDA margin is 29.7%. EBITDA for Q4 at 16.3 billion and the EBITDA margin at 25.9%.

at Rs. 73.1 billion and the EBITDA margin is 29.7%. EBITDA for at 16.3 billion and the EBITDA margin at 25.9%. Capital expenditure for FY23 at Rs. 11.3 billion. Capital expenditure for Q4 at Rs. 2.6 billion.

at Rs. 11.3 billion. Capital expenditure for at Rs. 2.6 billion. Free cash-flow for FY23 at Rs. 40.1 billion and for Q4 it at Rs. 16.0 billion.

at Rs. 40.1 billion and for it at Rs. 16.0 billion. Net cash surplus for the company at Rs. 50.5 billion as on March 31, 2023.

for the company at Rs. 50.5 billion as on March 31, 2023. The Board has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs. 40 per equity share of face value Rs 5/- each (800% of face value) for the year ended March 31, 2023 subject to approval of the members of the company.

All amounts in millions, except EPS

About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

All amounts in millions, except EPS

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures Free Cash Flow Three months Ended March 31, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Net cash generated from operating activities 23,376 69,587 Less: Taxes (3,697) (10,714) Investments in PPE and Intangibles (3,722) (18,782) Free Cash Flow 15,957 40,091

Operating working capital Year Ended March 31, 2023 Inventories 48,670 Trade Receivables 72,485 Less: Trade Payables 26,444 Operating Working Capital 94,711

Net cash surplus Year Ended March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 5,779 Investments 56,678 Short-term borrowings (7,390) Long-term borrowings, current portion (4,804) Less: Restricted cash balance 89 Lease liabilities (included in Long-term borrowings, current portion) (1,004) Equity Investments (included in Investments) 716 Net Cash Surplus 50,462

All amounts in millions, except EPS

Computation of Return on Capital Employed Year Ended March 31, 2023 Profit before tax 60,367 Less: Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss) 627 Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A] 59,740 Average Capital Employed [B] 1,72,602 Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio) 34.6%

Computation of capital employed Year Ended March 31, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2022 Property Plant and Equipment 66,462 62,169 Intangibles 30,849 27,246 Goodwill 4,245 4,418 Investment in equity accounted associates 4,702 4,318 Other Current Assets 20,069 13,902 Other investments 660 3,668 Other non-current assets 800 894 Inventories 48,670 50,884 Trade Receivables 72,485 66,818 Derivative Financial Instruments 1,095 1,427 Less: Other Liabilities 42,320 36,414 Provisions 5,513 4,315 Trade payables 26,444 25,572 Operating Capital Employed 1,75,760 1,69,443 Average Capital Employed 1,72,602

Computation of EBITDA

Refer page no. 2 and 4 for EBITDA computations.

