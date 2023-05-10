Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2023 | 18:58
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Equinor (134/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor ASA (EQNR) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
133/23. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q", "R", "S" or "U" in the
series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can
be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1142875
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
