Shareholder approval of all resolutions including: Financial statements for the financial year 2022 Dividend of €0.52 per share payable May 24, 2023



Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) (the "Company"), a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, today announced that all resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were adopted.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved by shareholders with more than 92% of the votes, including adoption of the 2022 financial statements and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.52 per outstanding common share for the 2022 financial year. The Company's 2022 Remuneration Report was adopted with 92.64% of votes in favor following meaningful and continuous dialogue with stakeholders. The voting results are available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/news-events/agm.

The following calendar is applicable with respect to the dividend payment:

Common shares American Depositary Receipts Ex-dividend date May 22, 2023 May 18, 2023 Record date for dividend eligibility May 23, 2023 May 19, 2023 Payment of cash dividend May 24, 2023 Will advise

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering. Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow. Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

