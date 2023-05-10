The Vrdolyak Law Group Recovers the Second-Largest Verdict for a Non-Amputation Podiatry Case in Cook County History

The fifth-largest verdict or settlement for any podiatry case

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Vrdolyak Law Group has obtained a verdict of $2,865,495 from a Cook County jury for a 58-year-old diabetic woman who suffered long-lasting pain and disfigurement due to unnecessary surgical procedures performed by a well-known podiatrist. It is the second-largest non-amputation podiatry verdict in Cook County history and the fifth-largest verdict or settlement for any podiatry case. Vrdolyak Law Group attorneys leading the case were Barry Bollinger, James Dawdy, and Steve Armbruster.





The defendants in the case refused to make a settlement offer prior to the verdict. They claimed that the surgeries were necessary and had resolved the woman's issues, despite the numerous reconstruction surgeries she had to undergo after those procedures. The defense introduced evidence that the plaintiff was given the option to proceed with non-surgical conservative care but instead elected to have surgical procedures performed.

The Vrdolyak Law Group retained a highly regarded professor of podiatric surgery as the plaintiff's expert. This case marks Bollinger and Dawdy's second multi-million dollar medical malpractice jury verdict for The Vrdolyak Law Group in the last 10 months. Since the resumption of jury trials post-COVID, the Vrdolyak Law Group has recovered over $13 million in jury verdicts and settlements for victims of medical negligence.

The Vrdolyak Law Group, founded in 1963, has grown into a Chicago legal landmark. It is recognized as a premier personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation law firm, with a team of 19 attorneys experienced in a wide range of practice areas. The firm has three locations in Chicago, IL, and one in Nashville, TN. The Vrdolyak Law Group is led by managing partner, Edward J. Vrdolyak. For more information, visit http://VLGLaw.com.

