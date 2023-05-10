Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA) one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss the company's March 31, 2023 second quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Monday, May 15, 2023, 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time USA/Canada: 800-319-4610 International: 604-638-5340 Teleconference Replay dial in: USA/Canada: 855-669-9658 International: 412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 0183 Webcast/Webcast Replay link - available through May 15, 2024:

https://www.gowebcasting.com/12564

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our clinical studies, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2022 and amended on December 20, 2022 and May 3, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, Interim CEO and CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

