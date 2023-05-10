Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.22 Billion, Above Midpoint of Guidance and up 6.8% YoY as Reported and 8.2% YoY in Constant Currency(2)

Reiterates Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Outlook while Tightening Expected Range to 6%-8% as Reported and 7%-9% Constant Currency(2)

Reiterates Fiscal 2023 Earnings per Share Growth Targets

Reiterates Fiscal 2023 Free Cash Flow(1) Outlook of $700 Million

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

Record revenue of $1,223 million, up 6.8% as reported and up 8.2% in constant currency (2) ; revenue was above the midpoint of $1,200-$1,240 million guidance range

; revenue was above the midpoint of $1,200-$1,240 million guidance range Record revenue of $829 million in North America, up 7.4%, and record revenue of $172 million in Europe, up 16.6%

Record managed services revenue of $719 million, equivalent to approximately 59% of total revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.23, above the midpoint of $1.18-$1.26 guidance range

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.47, at the midpoint guidance range of $1.44-$1.50

GAAP operating income of $182 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.9%, up 220 basis points sequentially, primarily due to restructuring charges, and up 60 basis points as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter

Non-GAAP operating income of $218 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.8%, up 10 basis points sequentially and up 20 basis points as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter

Free cash flow of $259 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $294 million, less $35 million in net capital expenditures and other (1) ; reiterates full year fiscal 2023 free cash outlook of $700 million

; reiterates full year fiscal 2023 free cash outlook of $700 million Repurchased $106 million of ordinary shares during the second fiscal quarter

Record twelve-month backlog of $4.11 billion, up 5.7% as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter

The Board of Directors of Amdocs approved a definitive agreement on May 10, 2023, to acquire the service assurance business of TEOCO for a consideration of approximately $90 million in cash, subject to closing conditions

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"I am pleased with our second fiscal quarter performance as we progressed our strategy to deliver the next-generation cloud-based products and software services that global communications service providers need to unlock the potential of 5G and broadband networks, data-driven intelligence, and improved consumer and B2B experience. Record revenue of $1.22 billion was up 8.2% from a year ago in constant currency(2), driven by our best-ever quarters in North America and Europe, and we saw continued sales momentum with many cloud-related wins in the quarter. New deals included key awards with T-Mobile in the US, two new logos in Eastern Europe, and a significant cloud-migration engagement with PLDT in the Philippines. On the strategic front, we expanded our Microsoft partnership to bring a new AI-powered Customer Engagement Platform, and we sharpened our focus on the growth potential of B2B with the launch of CES23, our most advanced Customer Experience Suite yet. Additionally, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire the service assurance business of TEOCO to enhance the execution of our network automation strategy," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

"Demonstrating strong execution, we maintained a high rate of project deployments in Q2, which included major milestone achievements with many of the world's largest service providers. Driven by ongoing efficiency gains, profitability improved on a sequential and year ago basis and free cash flow generation was very strong on the back of healthy cash collections from customers. In managed services, we renewed several customer agreements which included an extended multiyear partnership with Globe in the Philippines and an expanded cloud-related engagement with a major Western European operator," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, "As said previously, Amdocs and our global customers are not immune to economic and industry cycles, and we continue to closely monitor the operating environment. As a key technology enabler, we believe Amdocs is positioned at the heart of a multi-year, technology-driven investment cycle centered around the major long-term trends of 5G, network automation, digital modernization, and cloud. Moreover, we believe Amdocs' role as a trusted partner is even more relevant during this period of rapidly shifting market dynamics as we work to help service providers improve consumer and B2B experience, accelerate cost reduction, and increase efficiency. Overall, considering our strong first half performance and the visibility provided by our unique business model, we expect to deliver constant currency(2) revenue growth within a tighter range of 7% to 9% in fiscal 2023, while maintaining improved profitability and robust earnings to cash conversion for the full year."

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)



In millions Three months ended March 31, 2023 Actual Guidance Revenue $ 1,223 $ 1,200 - $1,240 Revenue Growth, as reported 6.8% Revenue Growth, constant currency (2) 8.2%

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2023 was at the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance, even after adjusting for a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million compared to our guidance assumptions

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $7 million relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2023

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In thousands, expect per share data Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP Measures Net Income $ 150,309 $ 158,497 Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 149,603 $ 158,497 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.28 Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Net Income $ 179,298 $ 190,944 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 178,592 $ 190,944 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.47 $ 1.54

Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses and other, net of related tax effects, in all the periods presented.

For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation: Returning Cash to Shareholders

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On May 10, 2023, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share and set June 30, 2023 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 28, 2023

On May 10, 2023, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share and set June 30, 2023 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 28, 2023 Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $106 million of ordinary shares during the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog was a record $4.11 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up approximately 5.7% as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

In millions, expect per share data Q3 - 2023 Revenue $ 1,215-$1,255 GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16-$1.26 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.45-$1.51

Third quarter revenue guidance assumes immaterial sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Third quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.15-$0.17 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.08 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook



FY 2023 - Year-over -Year growth Current guidance Previous guidance Revenue Growth, as reported 6.0%-8.0% 5.0%-9.0% Revenue Growth, constant currency (2) 7.0%-9.0% 6.0%-10.0% GAAP Diluted earnings per share 3.0%-10.0% 3.0%-10.0% Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share 9.0%-13.0% 9.0%-13.0%

FY 2023, in millions Current guidance Previous guidance Free Cash Flow (1) $ 700 $ 700

Full year fiscal 2023 revenue guidance incorporates an expected unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 1% year-over-year, consistent with previous expectation

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.58-$0.63 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.35 per share, restructuring charges of approximately $0.15 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 13.0% to 17.0% for the full year fiscal 2023

Free cash flow(1) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other

The forward looking statements regarding our third fiscal quarter 2023 and full year fiscal 2023 guidance take into consideration the Company's current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events, the current inflationary environment, global or regional events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, which have created, and continues to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(2) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

restructuring and unusual charges or benefits (such as a gain from divestiture of OpenMarket);

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for non-recurring and unusual charges (such as capital gains tax in relation to the divestiture of OpenMarket), and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs' results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs' results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(2) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs' management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, restructuring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs' management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,223,304 $ 1,145,271 $ 2,409,024 $ 2,249,903 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 795,485 741,257 1,552,334 1,457,975 Research and development 89,274 87,064 185,000 169,009 Selling, general and administrative 143,328 134,982 286,550 263,058 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 12,940 18,317 28,253 36,064 Restructuring charges - - 24,536 - 1,041,027 981,620 2,076,673 1,926,106 Operating income 182,277 163,651 332,351 323,797 Interest and other expense, net (2,938 ) (8,619 ) (7,901 ) (11,181 ) Gain from sale of a business - - - 10,000 Income before income taxes 179,339 155,032 324,450 322,616 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,030 (3,465 ) 44,269 30,517 Net income $ 150,309 $ 158,497 $ 280,181 $ 292,099 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 706 - 911 - Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 149,603 $ 158,497 $ 279,270 $ 292,099 Basic earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.24 $ 1.29 $ 2.32 $ 2.36 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.23 $ 1.28 $ 2.30 $ 2.34 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.435 $ 0.395 $ 0.830 $ 0.755 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 120,516 122,977 120,585 123,748 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 121,359 123,821 121,430 124,571

AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,223,304 $ 1,145,271 $ 2,409,024 $ 2,249,903 Non-GAAP operating income 217,737 201,625 427,275 395,232 Non-GAAP net income 179,298 190,944 355,840 341,079 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited 178,592 190,944 354,929 341,079 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.47 $ 1.54 $ 2.92 $ 2.74 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 121,359 123,821 121,430 124,571

Free Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 294,476 $ 168,856 $ 377,702 $ 372,974 Purchases of property and equipment, net (a) (35,119 ) (47,271 ) (68,822 ) (104,496 ) Free Cash Flow $ 259,357 $ 121,585 $ 308,880 $ 268,478

Normalized Free Cash Flow (b) for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022: $159,758 and $345,437, respectively, excluding net capital expenditures related to the new campus development of $30,109 and $59,416, respectively, payment for acquisition related liability of $4,871 and $14,350, respectively, and tax payment on sale of business of $3,193.

(a) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net" include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $255 and $555 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(b) Since Q12023, the Normalized Free Cash Flow is no longer applicable.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 795,485 $ - $ (10,061 ) $ (1,159 ) $ - $ 784,265 Research and development 89,274 (1,703 ) 87,571 Selling, general and administrative 143,328 (9,597 ) 133,731 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 12,940 (12,940 ) - Total operating expenses 1,041,027 (12,940 ) (21,361 ) (1,159 ) - 1,005,567 Operating income 182,277 12,940 21,361 1,159 - 217,737 Interest and other expense, net (2,938 ) (2,938 ) Income taxes 29,030 6,471 35,501 Net income 150,309 12,940 21,361 1,159 (6,471 ) 179,298 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 706 706 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 149,603 $ 12,940 $ 21,361 $ 1,159 $ (6,471 ) $ 178,592

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 741,257 $ - $ (8,070 ) $ (1,820 ) $ - $ - $ 731,367 Research and development 87,064 (1,375 ) 85,689 Selling, general and administrative 134,982 (8,392 ) 126,590 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 18,317 (18,317 ) - Total operating expenses 981,620 (18,317 ) (17,837 ) (1,820 ) - - 943,646 Operating income 163,651 18,317 17,837 1,820 - - 201,625 Interest and other expense, net (8,619 ) 1,100 (7,519 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,465 ) 6,627 3,162 Net income $ 158,497 $ 18,317 $ 17,837 $ 1,820 $ 1,100 $ (6,627 ) $ 190,944

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,552,334 $ - $ (18,716 ) $ (1,284 ) $ - $ - $ 1,532,334 Research and development 185,000 (3,187 ) 181,813 Selling, general and administrative 286,550 (18,948 ) 267,602 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 28,253 (28,253 ) - Restructuring charges 24,536 (24,536 ) - Total operating expenses 2,076,673 (28,253 ) (40,851 ) (1,284 ) (24,536 ) - 1,981,749 Operating income 332,351 28,253 40,851 1,284 24,536 - 427,275 Interest and other expense, net (7,901 ) (7,901 ) Income taxes 44,269 19,265 63,534 Net income 280,181 28,253 40,851 1,284 24,536 (19,265 ) 355,840 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 911 911 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 279,270 $ 28,253 $ 40,851 $ 1,284 $ 24,536 $ (19,265 ) $ 354,929

Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Gain from sale of a business Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,457,975 $ - $ (15,217 ) $ (793 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,441,965

Research and development 169,009 (2,598 ) 166,411 Selling, general and administrative 263,058 (16,763 ) 246,295 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 36,064 (36,064 ) - Total operating expenses 1,926,106 (36,064 ) (34,578 ) (793 ) - - - 1,854,671 Operating income 323,797 36,064 34,578 793 - - - 395,232 Interest and other expense, net (11,181 ) (2,505 ) (13,686 ) Gain from sale of a business 10,000 $ (10,000 ) - Income tax (benefit) expense 30,517 9,950 40,467 Net income $ 292,099 $ 36,064 $ 34,578 $ 793 $ (10,000 ) $ (2,505 ) $ (9,950 ) 341,079

AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of March 31,

2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 623,404 $ 573,377 Short-term interest-bearing investments 238,163 244,603 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $166,866 and $157,165, respectively 991,486 946,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 251,883 238,390 Total current assets 2,104,936 2,003,147 Property and equipment, net 797,023 794,287 Lease assets 157,587 176,884 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,798,295 2,841,137 Other noncurrent assets 606,329 574,938 Total assets $ 6,464,170 $ 6,390,393 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 934,907 $ 955,658 Lease liabilities 38,319 43,336 Deferred revenue 351,671 253,686 Total current liabilities 1,324,897 1,252,680 Lease liabilities 120,170 138,378 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 645,404 645,117 Other noncurrent liabilities 744,138 793,940 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders' equity 3,586,141 3,517,769 Noncontrolling interests 43,420 42,509 Total equity 3,629,561 3,560,278 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,464,170 $ 6,390,393

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Six months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 280,181 $ 292,099 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 103,086 101,071 Amortization of debt issuance cost 287 279 Equity-based compensation expense 40,851 34,578 Gain from sale of a business - (10,000 ) Deferred income taxes (27,357 ) (35,879 ) Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments 1,625 1,333 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (53,485 ) (140,863 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,416 ) 3,848 Other noncurrent assets (245 ) 3,042 Lease assets and liabilities, net (3,928 ) (67 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel (38,602 ) (22,006 ) Deferred revenue 81,959 102,997 Income taxes payable, net (11,245 ) 27,378 Other noncurrent liabilities 24,991 15,164 Net cash provided by operating activities 377,702 372,974 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (a) (68,822 ) (104,496 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments 10,360 13,142 Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments - (34,275 ) Net cash paid for business acquisitions - (24,497 ) Net cash received from sale of a business - 10,000 Other (2,593 ) (2,958 ) Net cash used in investing activities (61,055 ) (143,084 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Repurchase of shares (205,637 ) (300,929 ) Proceeds from employee stock option exercises 34,840 50,550 Payments of dividends (95,370 ) (89,366 ) Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (453 ) (6,153 ) Net cash used in financing activities (266,620 ) (345,898 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 50,027 (116,008 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 573,377 709,064 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 623,404 $ 593,056

AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions)

Three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 North America $ 829.0 $ 812.7 $ 794.4 $ 788.0 $ 772.2 Europe 171.7 168.7 146.4 146.1 147.2 Rest of the World 222.6 204.3 225.7 226.2 225.9 Total Revenue $ 1,223.3 $ 1,185.7 $ 1,166.5 $ 1,160.3 $ 1,145.3

Three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Managed Services Revenue $ 718.9 $ 699.8 $ 714.6 $ 717.9 $ 663.4 as of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 12-Month Backlog $ 4,110 $ 4,090 $ 3,970 $ 3,950 $ 3,890

