Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

Record quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share since going public of $0.33 and $0.31, respectively, compared to $0.25 basic and diluted per share in the comparative period





Record quarterly net income of $14.2 million, up 34.1% from comparative period





High quality mortgage portfolio



95.4% of portfolio in first mortgages



96.3% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value



average loan-to-value of 60.8%



"Atrium continued to post strong financial results in the first quarter with record net income of $14.2 million. This translated into an EPS of $0.33 which was also a record since becoming a public company over 10 years ago. Our gross mortgage portfolio of $846 million was down marginally over the quarter but remains meaningfully higher on year-over-year basis. The elevated interest rate environment combined with our conservative approach to risk management drove our results. We continue to lend defensively given soft real estate market conditions and uncertainties in the broader economy. The portfolio remained strong at quarter end with no impairments, a weighted average LTV of 60.8% and 95.4% of our mortgages in first position. I am confident that our team has the right depth and experience to manage through the current real estate cycle" said Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

For the three month period ended March 31, 2023, Atrium reported assets of $854.5 million, down from $874.8 million at the end of 2022. Revenues were $23.7 million, an increase of 44.8% from the first quarter of the prior year. Net income for first quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million, an increase of 34.1% from the first quarter of the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at March 31, 2023 totaled $11.7 million, or 1.38% of the gross mortgage portfolio.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.33 and $0.31, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $0.25 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period, an increase of 32.0% (basic).

Mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2023 was $840.0 million, down from $860.4 million as at December 31, 2022. During the three month period ended March 31 2023, $65.2 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $87.9 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at March 31, 2023 was 11.04%, compared to 10.77% at December 31, 2022.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



March 31



2023



2022 Revenue $ 23,707

$ 16,377 Mortgage servicing and management fees

(2,054)



(1,878) Other expenses

(444)



(324) Impairment of investment property held for sale

-



(1,832) Recovery of prior mortgage losses

157



800 Recovery of (provision for) mortgage losses

(952)



1,013 Income before financing costs

20,414



14,156 Financing costs

(6,202)



(3,558) Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,212

$ 10,598 Basic earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31

$ 0.25 Dividends declared $ 9,785

$ 9,648 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 840,019

$ 785,588 Total assets, end of period $ 854,511

$ 824,886 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 482,763

$ 474,364

Analysis of mortgage portfolio





As at March 31, 2023



As at December 31, 2022









Outstanding



% of









Outstanding



% of Property Type

Number



amount



Portfolio



Number



amount



Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s)

































High-rise residential

19

$ 272,326



32.2%



20

$ 300,989



34.7% Mid-rise residential

31



240,154



28.4%



30



225,281



26.0% Low-rise residential

13



129,676



15.3%



14



128,244



14.8% House and apartment

150



108,528



12.8%



158



108,124



12.5% Condominium corporation

12



2,082



0.3%



12



2,189



0.3% Residential portfolio

225



752,766



89.0%



234



764,827



88.3% Commercial

23



93,138



11.0%



26



101,435



11.7% Mortgage portfolio

248

$ 845,904



100.0%



260

$ 866,262



100.0%





As at March 31, 2023





















Weighted



Weighted



Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average Location of underlying property

mortgages





amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s)



























Greater Toronto Area

159

$ 571,228



67.5%



61.6%



11.36% Non-GTA Ontario

59



39,004



4.6%



68.0%



8.83% British Columbia

28



226,800



26.8%



57.2%



10.57% Alberta

2





8,872



1.1%



76.0%



12.77%



248



$ 845,904



100.0%



60.8%



11.04%

























As at December 31, 2022

















Weighted



Weighted



Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average Location of underlying property

mortgages





amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s)



















Greater Toronto Area

169

$ 598,207



69.0%



59.7%



11.04% Non-GTA Ontario

61



38,950



4.5%



68.7%



8.25% British Columbia

28



220,727



25.5%



56.4%



10.41% Alberta

2



8,378



1.0%



71.2%



12.55%



260



$ 866,262



100.0%



59.4%



10.77%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 886-7786 or (416) 764-8658, conference ID 48720415. For a replay of the conference call (available until May 24, 2023) please call 1 (877) 674-6060, conference ID 720415 #.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

John Ahmad

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

