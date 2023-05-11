

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in China were down 0.1 percent on month in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.3 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - also shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent and slowing from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 3.6 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 3.2 percent following the 2.5 percent contraction a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken