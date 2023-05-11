

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported that its group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 were 1.04 billion euros, a decrease of 21.0% from last year in reported terms, while it was up 3.8% in organic terms.



Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of 2023 widened to 689 million euros from last year's 204 million euros reflecting the negative impact of net non-recurring expenses.



In organic terms, total revenues for the first quarter were 3.8 billion euros, an increase of 4.3% from last year, while service revenues rose 2.8% year-over-year to 3.5 billion euros.



In reported terms, quarterly revenues were up 5.6% from the previous year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken