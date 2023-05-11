Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Kurschance nutzen: Großer Erfolg bereits absehbar?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.05.2023 | 06:06
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Dehua casts porcelain promoting video on Times Square big screen again

BEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou Dehua County's porcelain promoting video titled "Blanc de Chine" has been cast on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square at New York, the United States, showcasing Dehua-made porcelain to the overseas audiences.

Photo shows the promotional film

This is the second time that Dehua County has made its porcelain promoting film appeared on the big screen of Times Square since last year.

The video of "Blanc de Chine" will be cast 100 times a day, showing the audiences with the delicate beauty of Dehua porcelain and the beauty of the county's landscape.

Dehua, located at east China'sFujian province, is an important porcelain production area as well as the largest porcelain handicraft production and export base in China. Dehua porcelain is one of the main export commodities in ancient China and has played an important role in promoting cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

Since the Song Dynasty, with the prosperity of commerce and overseas trade in Quanzhou Port, Dehua porcelain has been sold in large quantities to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. "BLANC DE CHINE" is originated from the French praise for Dehua porcelain made during the Ming Dynasty.

Some of the official licensed commodities of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the ceramic versions of the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games Bingdundun and Xuerongrong, were manufactured in Dehua.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334005.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074666/Dehua.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-dehua-casts-porcelain-promoting-video-on-times-square-big-screen-again-301821768.html

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.