

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The monetary policy decision from the Bank of England is the major event due on Thursday.



The BoE is set to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent. The announcement is due at 7.00 am ET.



The bank is also set to publish its quarterly monetary policy report that highlights the economic outlook and inflation projections.



No other major statistical reports are due on Thursday.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes consumer price data for April. Inflation is forecast to ease to 13.3 percent from 15.0 percent in March.



At 6.00 am ET, consumer price figures for April are due from Ireland. Prices had increased 7.7 percent annually in March.



At 8.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research publishes UK GDP tracker.



