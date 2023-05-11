

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 5-week high of 1.7223 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7242.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 3-month high of 0.6384 and a 1-week high of 1.0629 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6367 and 1.0648, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 85.63 against the yen, from an early low of 85.37.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.65 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.05 against the aussie and 87.00 against the yen.



